...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM SATURDAY TO 5 PM EDT
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 5 PM Saturday to 5 PM EDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Council meets for 3 hours, fails to agree on Freeman contract
City Council failed to agree on a contract for incoming City Manager Montre Freeman Thursday night after an almost three-hour closed session.
A divided City Council voted to rehire Freeman last week and Mayor Kirk Rivers said on Tuesday that Freeman had agreed to the terms to return to his former position. Rivers also said Tuesday that the contract would go to council at Thursday’s meeting and that “council will approve the contract.”
But an open session vote on Freeman's contract Thursday never took place.
After discussing the contract for almost three hours in closed session with city personnel attorney John Leidy, council returned to open session and Rivers quickly gaveled the special meeting over.
Rivers said afterward that City Council would again discuss Freeman’s contract at its regularly scheduled meeting on Monday. That will again happen in closed session before City Council returns to an open session to vote on the contract.
“We are still working on the drafting of the contract,” Rivers said Thursday.
Rivers was the deciding vote to rehire Freeman after City Council deadlocked 4-4. The mayor only votes in the event of a tie and Rivers voted to rehire Freeman.
Voting with Rivers to rehire Freeman were 2nd Ward Councilor Javis Gibbs, Third Ward Councilors Kem Spence and Katherine Felton and Fourth Ward Councilor Johnnie Walton.
Voting against rehiring Freeman were First Ward Councilors Johnson Biggs and Joe Peel, 2nd Ward Councilwoman Rose Whitehurst and Fourth Ward Councilwoman Barbara Baxter.
Gibbs left Thursday’s meeting about 30 minutes before it was over, saying he had to “go to work.” Gibbs is a longshoreman in Virginia.
Rivers said he expects Freeman’s contract will be approved Monday.
“Council is moving forward and everybody is ready to move the city forward,” Rivers said. “We want to get this settled and get everybody working to make everybody strong.”
Council rehired Freeman despite a strong warning from the state’s Local Government Commission that it not do so. Elizabeth City has been on the LGC’s Unit Watch list for two years because of financial accounting problems, which the state says were partly caused by Freeman during his first stint as city manager from January 2021 to Sept. 30, 2021.
State Treasurer Dale Folwell has said in several interviews with The Daily Advance that the city is on the brink of having its finances taken over by his office if it doesn’t solve its financial problems. If a state takeover were to happen then City Council would function in an advisory role and have no power over the city’s budget and other financial dealings.
Freeman was being paid $140,000 annually before being terminated by the former City Council in September 2021 after just nine months on the job. He was placed on administrative leave a month before being terminated which means he only led the city for eight months.