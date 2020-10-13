The search in Elizabeth City for a new city manager is down to four candidates.
City Mayor Bettie Parker said 37 people from across the country applied for the city's manager vacancy and that City Council has narrowed that list to four finalists.
“We are moving along and it is an intricate process,” Parker said. “I think it is one of the biggest things a council will encounter during their tenure on council.”
The city is seeking a replacement for former City Manager Rich Olson. After 17 years as city manager, Olson announced last June that he would resign Aug. 22 to become the town administrator for Argyle, Texas.
After reviewing candidate applications for the manager's job, council selected a smaller pool of applicants for further screening. The screening process included candidate phone interviews and review of the results of a candidate survey conducted by Developmental Associates, a Chapel Hill-based firm which is conducting the nationwide search for Olson’s replacement.
“This step elicited more details about candidate experiences and credentials,” Parker said. “After reviewing the results of the screening step, the council selected four applicants to take part in an evaluation phase called an assessment center.”
The assessment center process involves using several different selection exercises to assess candidates for the job at the same time and place. According to officials, the center for the four manager candidates could be conducted next week.
“This is a personnel matter and the discussions are done in closed session.” Parker said.
The city hopes to name a new manager by the end of the month, she said.