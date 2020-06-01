Nearly $300,000 in park improvements planned at Elizabeth City’s Enfield Park will not include a dog park.
City Council voted 5-3 last week to remove plans for a dog park from a grant proposal city officials plan to submit to the N.C. Parks and Recreation Authority to help fund improvements at the park off Ehringhaus Street.
Improvements to the park are estimated to cost $295,000 with the city paying half, or around $147,000, if the grant is approved. The city may use debt financing for its portion since city revenue next fiscal year is expected to be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city’s original proposal for the PARTF grant included two new recreation elements — a senior playground and outdoor gym and 1/3 mile walking trail and loop — and two different enclosed areas for dogs — one for smaller dogs and one for larger dogs.
But Councilors Gabriel Adkins, Darius Horton, Johnnie Walton, Michael Brooks and Kem Spence voted last week to remove the dog park from the grant application. Several of those voting for the removal said the space allocated for the dog park should be better utilized for activities for city residents.
Walton said that the space should be utilized for youth sports programs in the city. He specifically suggested a field for a flag-football program for youth 8-and-under that could be a possible stepping stone to contact football when they would be more physically ready for the sport.
“I say designate a field for the younger kids,’’ Walton said. “They would be playing flag football and that is not as risky as playing regular football.”
Councilor Billy Caudle, who along with Councilors Jeannie Young and Chris Ruffieux voted to keep the dog park in the application, said he takes his dog to a park in Currituck and wants city residents to have something similar where they can exercise their dogs.
“A lot of people in Elizabeth City need a place to go and let their dog run around,” Caudle said. “It’s a good healthy thing for dogs. You go there and sit down and let your dog run around.”
Some city residents have long clamored for a dog park, but it’s been removed from at least one past city budget as a way to curb expenses. It was added to the application for the park grant after three of the four people who attended a public hearing on the proposed improvements listed a dog park as their top wish for the park.
On Friday, Olson said the city removed the dog park and the walking trail and added a multi-purpose athletic field and picnic pavilion to the grant application. The walking trail may be added to a future phase of development in the park. The 40-foot by 75-foot picnic pavilion will be covered by a roof and have restrooms at a total cost of $195,000.
“If funded, the revised application would be a major step toward making Enfield a more engaging park for the entire family,” Olson said. “We should have a funding decision in the fall.”
The new recreational elements would develop the final 2½-acre parcel at the park. The popular park already includes the splash pad, a skatepark, softball fields, basketball court and concession and restroom facilities.