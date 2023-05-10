Ranch Drive

The entrance to Ranch Drive off Oak Stump Road is shown in Elizabeth City, Wednesday afternoon. City Council voted earlier this week to reject a developer's request to rezone a 6-acre plot between 119 and 123 Ranch Drive to allow four single-family units per acre instead of the two single-family units per acre.

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance

City Council has unanimously rejected a rezoning request that would have allowed more single-family houses on a 6-acre plot after a number of neighboring residents voiced opposition, citing flooding and congestion concerns.

West Bank Development was asking the city to rezone the property near Northeastern High School to allow four single-family units per acre instead of the two single-family units per acre that is currently allowed. If the rezoning request had been approved it would have increased the allowable number of homes from nine to 14.