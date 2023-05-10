The entrance to Ranch Drive off Oak Stump Road is shown in Elizabeth City, Wednesday afternoon. City Council voted earlier this week to reject a developer's request to rezone a 6-acre plot between 119 and 123 Ranch Drive to allow four single-family units per acre instead of the two single-family units per acre.
City Council has unanimously rejected a rezoning request that would have allowed more single-family houses on a 6-acre plot after a number of neighboring residents voiced opposition, citing flooding and congestion concerns.
West Bank Development was asking the city to rezone the property near Northeastern High School to allow four single-family units per acre instead of the two single-family units per acre that is currently allowed. If the rezoning request had been approved it would have increased the allowable number of homes from nine to 14.
The property is located between 119 and 123 Ranch Drive. The tract is located on the southside of Ranch Drive between Oak Stump Road and Timber Trail. Northeastern High is located west of the site on Oak Stump Drive. It is bordered by single-family homes to the north, south and west and a detention pond and vacant land to the west.
Council first heard the rezoning request at its April 24 meeting but tabled the issue to allow input from local residents. Both Third Ward councilors Kem Spence and Katherine Felton pushed for the delay saying last month they had received numerous phone calls opposing the rezoning because of flooding concerns.
Several Ranch Drive residents brought those concerns directly to City Council Monday night.
Debbie Regel of Ranch Drive said their “little dead-end road” is too narrow and is not able to handle current traffic flows. Ranch Drive is a state-maintained road.
“When the trash truck is there none of us can get past unless we get on the grass,” Regel said. “Now, you will be adding more people to our road. Our road has never been fixed.”
Regel also told councilors that Ranch Drive is also used by the N.C. Department of Motor Vehicles to administer driving license tests.
Regel, and other residents, also told City Council that a current nearby retention pond floods and that adding additional home sites will make the problem worse.
“It is a large pond,” Regel said. “Since they built the pond, we have had flooding. It floods all of our houses, all of our ditches. Now, you are adding more houses to displace the water.’’
Resident Tama Glover said it is not safe to walk on Ranch Drive and that additional traffic would make it even less safe.
“Ranch is not wide enough for two cars to pass safely without having to drive onto the grass of somebody’s front yard,” Glover said. “There was a time when someone could take an easy stroll on the grass but no more.”
Felton said she was voting against the rezoning request because if approved it would have put an undo hardship on current residents.
“They are the ones being exposed to the problems,” Felton said.
Jason Mizelle of the Timmons Group represented West Bank Development in the rezoning request. He said in an email Tuesday that the developer intends to build nine single family homes on the property.
“As far as I know, the developer intends to move forward with pursuing a project on the property,” Mizelle said. “The current zoning does still allow for the development of 15,000-square-foot single-family lots under the City’s Unified Development Ordinance.”