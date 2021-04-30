The executive director of the N.C. Council of Churches said in Elizabeth City this week that Christians — and especially predominantly white congregations — should "make dismantling racism a priority."
The Rev. Jennifer Copeland spoke Monday on the steps of Mt. Lebanon A.M.E. Zion Church, flanked by civil rights leaders such as the Rev. Anthony Spearman and the Rev. William Barber.
Spearman is state president of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People and a former executive director of the N.C. Council of Churches. Barber is president of Repairers of the Breach and a former state president of the North Carolina NAACP.
Copeland, who leads the council that includes 18 denominations in the state, with more than 6,200 congregations and about 1.5 million congregants, spoke of having been "cautiously hopeful" on the morning after the jury rendered a verdict in the murder of George Floyd that "the verdict was a turning point, that now we could have real accountability.
"And then Andrew Brown Jr. was shot in the back," Copleand continued. "Enough, enough."
She said her message to "make dismantling racism a priority" is directed to all the congregations the council represents, "but particularly to white people of faith and the historically white denominations."
"We cannot stand on the sidelines cheering as our Black neighbors march," Copeland said. "We must be with them in the marches, at the protests, but especially we must be with them in the work of dismantling a system that continues to kill black and brown people. We must eradicate this sin of racism."
Copeland urged "my white brothers and sisters" to "repent from passive acceptance of this system and move to active resistance to this system."
A statement on dismantling racism posted on the N.C. Council of Churches website calls churches to:
• "Confess our own complicity in systems of white supremacy that perpetuate racial injustice, including religious, financial, educational, healthcare, governmental, and judicial institutions that have historically disenfranchised people of color.
• "Call on elected leaders to propose and pass legislation that dismantles the systems that continue to allow disenfranchisement of people of color.
• "Examine the racial bias evident in law enforcement and pass laws, such as the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, to ban chokeholds and strangle holds, implement use-of-force continuums and duty to intervene, institute de-escalation training, strengthen diversity and inclusion training, and require comprehensive community reporting.
• "Learn the truth about racism in this nation, including the genocide against indigenous people, the enslavement of African people and the horrors of lynching, the exploitation of immigrants from China, Mexico, Central America, and others."
Barber and Spearman said they were glad to see white church leaders standing with them in the "Moral Emergency" gathering at Mt. Lebanon.
"We speak with one voice," Barber said.
On Wednesday afternoon an even larger group of clergy and other church leaders, of diverse racial and denominational backgrounds, marched from Mt. Lebanon A.M.E. Zion Church to Brown Jr.'s home on Perry Street, where they prayed for Brown's family and the Elizabeth City community.