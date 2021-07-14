Every full-time city employee in Elizabeth City will make a minimum of $15 an hour following action by City Council this week.
Councilors voted unanimously Monday to amend the city's 2021-22 budget to include more than $6,000 in new spending to give 17 city employees an additional pay raise.
City Council approved a 4-percent raise for all city employees when it passed its 2021-22 fiscal budget last month. Some city employees also received even more then the 4 percent in order to bring them up to a minimum salary level recommended by a pay study the city had commissioned.
But even after the raises approved for the current fiscal year that started July 1, 17 full-time city employees were still making less than $15 an hour.
Council changed that when it voted to spend $6,135 this fiscal year to ensure that all full-time city employees were making at least $15 an hour.
Councilor Johnnie Walton was the first to broach the idea of every full-time city worker being paid $15 an hour, saying during council's budget deliberations that “one of the parameters I tried to push for at the beginning.”
“I’ve always said when you finish a process, then you try to do better next time,” Walton said. “I hate for us to take until next (budget) time for us to get that special group of people up to speed.’’
Several councilors suggested that the city have a plan in place for future employee pay raises before budget talks even begin each spring.
Councilor Jeannie Young suggested a combination of longevity pay increases, merit pay hikes and an annual cost-of-living adjustment as part of such a plan.
“We as a council are going to have to put this in place and live by it,” Young said. “Council gets in a pinch financially and the first thing they want to do is they don’t want to give a COLA. When you do that it compresses an employee’s salary and it puts them in a position that they are not making the money they need to make.”
City Manager Montre Freeman told City Council that he and Human Resources Director Montique McClary will soon begin working on two or three different pay raise plans moving forward.
“You will actually get that information before the next budget season,” Freeman said.
To pay for the pay raises in the current budget, City Council approved an 8.5-cent property tax hike, which will generate the $1 million needed for the raises.
The property tax rate increase upped the city’s tax rate from 65.5 cents per $100 valuation to 74 cents.