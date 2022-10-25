...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1/2 NM or less.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River, and the coastal waters from Duck to Oregon
Inlet.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.
&&
Council OKs 2-year contract; Freeman already on the job
Newly rehired City Manager Montre Freeman will be making the same salary he was when he left the city's employ last September.
In a split 5-3 vote Monday night, City Council agreed to a two-year contract paying Freeman $140,000 annually. Mayor Kirk Rivers said Freeman signed the contract Tuesday and is already on the job.
Mayor Pro Tem Kem Spence and councilors Johnnie Walton, Javis Gibbs, Katherine Felton and Barbara Baxter voted for the contract. Voting against the contract were councilors Joe Peel, Johnson Biggs and Rose Whitehurst.
With one exception, the vote was similar to council's 5-4 vote two weeks ago to rehire Freeman as city manager just over a year after he was fired by the previous City Council on Sept. 30, 2021.
Voting to rehire Freeman during council's Oct. 12 meeting were Gibbs, Walton, Felton, Spence and Rivers, who broke a 4-4 tie. Voting against rehiring Freeman were Peel, Biggs, Whitehurst and Baxter.
City Attorney William Morgan says Freeman's contract calls for a performance review by City Council after one year and states that Freeman must establish a residence in the city within six months. He will be reimbursed up to $4,950 for moving expenses but he must provide receipts.
“It does not have to be a primary residence,” Morgan said.
Freeman will receive the same health insurance, vacation and other benefits that are offered to other city employees.
“(Freeman) receives the other insurance and benefits that all city employees receive,” Morgan said. “(Freeman) gets the normal vacation that any employee would get.”
Morgan said the contract does not include any clauses for a temporary housing allowance and per diem.
“I don’t see anything along those lines” in the contract, Morgan said.
Freeman’s annual salary appears to be a bargain compared to three other recent manager hires in the state in towns with much smaller populations.
Cape Carteret, which has a population of 2,224, hired a manager in August for $150,000 at year while Brevard, with a population of 7,609, hired a manager the same month at $140,000 yearly. Last month, Boiling Springs, which has a population of 4,647, hired a manager at $129,000 a year.
Rivers met with Freeman Tuesday afternoon and said the city is ready to move forward now that Freeman has returned to the manager’s office. He said Freeman’s hiring will bring stability to the city.
Since Freeman’s dismissal last September, Rivers noted that the city has had four different interim managers, including former city Public Safety Director Eddie Buffaloe on two different occasions.
“(Freeman) is eager to begin work,” Rivers said. “We are looking to moving forward and to make sure that Elizabeth City continues to grow.’’
Rivers said that Freeman will meet with councilors by ward in the coming days and that City Council will have one, and possibly two, strategic planning sessions with Freeman early next month.
“I have already set that up,” Rivers said of the individual meetings with councilors.
Rivers said that the strategic planning sessions will be held in the next 15 days.
“We will sit down and we will set our goals, our expectations,” Rivers said. “We will also listen to (Freeman’s) strategic vision to bring everything together. That way we can have a clearly defined set of goals that we want to attain.’’
Several calls placed to Freeman's newly issued city cell phone and to a personal cell phone used by The Daily Advance when he was previously the city manager were not returned Tuesday afternoon.