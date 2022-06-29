All full-time city employees will receive a $500 pay raise following City Council’s adoption of the city’s 2022-23 fiscal year budget Tuesday night.
Council approved the pay hike as part of the $66 million city budget that takes effect on Friday. The spending plan is almost $3.7 million less than the current $69.7 million fiscal year budget that ends Thursday.
Council also agreed to give the $500 raise in a lump sum to employees in their second pay check in July instead of spreading it out across the entire fiscal year.
Because the city has about 280 full-time employees, the pay raise will cost the city around $140,000. Interim City Manager Richard Hicks said the money will most likely come from savings from unused salaries.
“You have vacancies among the departments,” Hicks said.
Employees not eligible for overtime will continue to get a $300 holiday bonus and full-time employees will continue to get a longevity payment of $125 per year of employment. Employees will also continue to pay $39.72 per month toward their health insurance coverage in the approved budget.
Electric, water and sewer rates also remain the same in the approved budget.
Some of the $3.7 million reductions in the approved budget are the result of having no capital projects funded next year after the city spent around $1.5 million on capital in the current budget. City employees also received at least a 4-percent pay raise this year.
The budget cuts the property tax rate 15 cents — from 74 cents to 59 cents per $100 of valuation, which is a revenue-neutral rate following the revaluation of property in Pasquotank County.
A revenue-neutral tax rate raises the same amount of revenue that is currently collected from property taxes — even though values are higher.
The current City Council was seated on June 16, well after discussions for this year’s budget began but councilors used part of Tuesday’s meeting exploring ways to streamline city operations to save money in the coming months.
One idea floated by Mayor Kirk Rivers was to possibly close the utilities customer service office at Towne Pointe Square on South Griffin Street.
Hicks told City Council that the Griffin Street office only processes about 300 utility payments a week, compared to around 2,000 weekly payments at City Hall. There is also a payment kiosk at City Hall.
The Griffin Street office has two employees and the city pays $14,400 a year plus utilities to lease the space.
“Are we getting value for having a second location that is three minutes away (from City Hall)?” Rivers asked. “Are we being prudent? Let’s put a kiosk over there and bring those people back over here.”
Hicks responded by saying finance department staff would like to have customer service in one location and there is room for the two employees to move to City Hall.
“If someone is out sick there (Griffin Street), they are short-staffed here,” Hicks said.
Hicks said the lease at the Griffin Street office runs through the end of June 2023.
That prompted First Ward Councilor Johnson Biggs to ask if there is not an out in the lease agreement that the city possibly pay the landlord six months of rent to get out of the lease.
“If they get six months in advance and we go ahead and vacate it, we are saving six months rent and they can put a tenant in that space and start generating income,” Biggs said. “There is a benefit to both of us. Our utility bills will be less.”
Council also asked Hicks to explore cutting cell phone expenses. Some employees have city-issued cell phones and Hicks said a cheaper option could be to give a stipend to employees to use their personal cell phones.
“I can tell you that just about everybody here hates to carry two phones,” Hicks said. “The cost may be cheaper if you do something different.”
Biggs suggested City Council take tours of city facilities to get a better grasp of operations.
“When you walk through that Griffin Street property and you are there for 30 minutes and nobody comes in, somebody out of our group is probably going to say, ‘Is this an efficient operation,’” Biggs said.
Second Ward Councilor Rose Whitehurst suggested that the city seek feedback from employees on how to make city government more efficient. She said employees could be paid a bonus if their cost-saving suggestions are implemented.
“Front-line employees know what is working and what is not working,” Whitehurst said. “We need that input. This will also be an area where employees feel that they are valuable.”