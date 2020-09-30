City Council on Monday night agreed to have Elizabeth City’s first professional compensation study conducted in almost 20 years.
Council instructed city staff to come back with a request for proposal to fund a comprehensive pay study. City officials said the study will cost approximately $30,000.
Director of Human Resources Montique McClary said the city has seen both police officers and firefighters take jobs in other jurisdictions because of lower pay in Elizabeth City.
McClary said a compensation study will look at all job classifications, job descriptions, and salary grade assignments, and compare annual salaries in Elizabeth City to those in neighboring cities and towns.
“One of the things since I have been here is asking in every budget cycle to have a compensation study conducted so that we can truly see where our salaries fall among our neighboring cities and towns, our competitors,” McClary said.
She said the city has addressed some “salary compression” in the past but a “true compensation study” would address the issue and salaries comprehensively.
“They will give us a remedy on how we can rectify any egregious areas,” she said. “There are several job classes in my three years with the city that have not been addressed.”
McClary said those job classes are administrative assistants, customer service employees and public utility workers.
“My recommendation would be that they be moved into the first phase” of implementation of any new pay plan, McClary said.
City Council agreed at its annual retreat in February, and before the COVID-19 pandemic, to fund a $30,000 compensation study and set aside money to implement the findings. However, those plans were not in the budget council approved in June.
“Due to uncertainty of funds (because of COVID), that particular line item was removed,” Buffaloe said.
At the retreat, city staff advised council that if a compensation study were funded, they also needed to fund any recommendations it makes.
Mayor Bettie Parker said in June that council would “re-evaluate” revenues in January to see if giving a pay raise to city employees was feasible.
The study will take four months to complete and the results should be ready by when council begins discussing the 2021-22 fiscal budget next spring.
McClary said “a lot” employees are approaching their department heads asking that their salaries be looked at in the study.
“As we gear up for the next fiscal budget, we would have this information moving forward,” McClary said. “I think it would be worth our time and our investment to have the study, see where our salaries fall and address those issues.’’
McClary said the city still could give employees a cost-of-living adjustment to their salaries this fiscal year, which ends in June. A 1-percent COLA increase would cost the city around $134,000. Hourly employees will receive a $300 Christmas bonus.
Buffaloe said the money is available to fund the study since the city saved $175,000 when it switched insurance carries earlier this year.
The city last conducted a professional compensation study in 2004.