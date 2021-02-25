City Council approved a rezoning request Monday night that will allow microbreweries to operate in additional city zoning districts.
Council voted 6-1 to approve Mark and Jennifer Napolitano’s request to allow microbreweries with a special use permit to operate outside the city’s Central Business District.
Councilors Gabriel Adkins, Billy Caudle, Johnnie Walton, Michael Brooks, Chris Ruffieux and Kem Spence voted for the zoning change. Councilor Darius Horton cast the lone “no” vote.
The city had only allowed breweries downtown but the zoning change will allow microbreweries in General Business, Highway Business, Light Industrial and Planned Unit Development-Mixed Use districts. Those zoning districts are also where bars and nightclubs are allowed in Elizabeth City.
“Microbreweries have the ability to have great economic impact,” City Manager Montre Freeman told City Council before the vote.
If the city approves a special use permit for the Napolitanoes’ AVDET Brewing it would be the city’s third craft beer brewery. The couple is currently searching for a location for the brewery.
Ghost Harbor Brewing currently operates a taproom and manufacturing facility in Pailin’s Alley and Seven Sounds Brewery is currently renovating the former Hurdle Hardware building along the downtown waterfront.
Walton asked interim Community Development Director Deborah Malenfant if the city has set a cap on the number of breweries that can be permitted.
Malenfant said there are no caps in place but added that any proposed brewery must request a special use permit from the city.
“For each one that is proposed, council will have the ability to review those,” Malenfant said. “That (additional breweries) would be mostly driven by market demand.”
There are currently around 340 craft breweries in the state and N.C. Craft Brewers Guild Executive Director Richard Greene said the industry had an economic impact of over $2 billion a year prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Microbreweries employed almost 13,000 workers in the state prior to COVID, he said.
“Our breweries have helped revitalize many small towns,” Greene said. “It makes it a destination that tends to bring in more restaurants and other retail. Where there are clusters of breweries it does make it a destination for people.”