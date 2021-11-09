City Council unanimously approved a new redistricting map for Elizabeth City’s four wards Monday that makes several adjustments, including moving more than 1,000 people out of what is currently the Second Ward.
City Council held a special work session at the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Senior Center where it sought public comment on two proposed maps prior to approving Alternative A at its regular meeting Monday.
Only one resident spoke at the work session, which lasted less than 30 minutes. Council then adopted the new map without any debate at its regular meeting.
Council was presented two different redistricting maps by Rocky Mount law firm Poyner Spruill, who the city paid $17,500 to draw new ward lines.
The biggest shift in the approved map includes moving 925 people from the Second Ward to the First Ward. Almost all of those people moving to the First Ward live in an area bordered by the Pasquotank River, Elizabeth Street, Road Street and Ward Street.
The move was necessitated by growth in the Second Ward according to 2020 Census numbers.
Another 250 people were moved from the First Ward to the Third Ward. That area includes a section of Church Street to Ehringhaus Street that is bordered by Dyer and Persse streets. More residents moved from the First Ward to the Third Ward are in a section between McPherson Street and Ehringhaus that is bordered by Persse.
Because the Fourth Ward saw a significant decline in population, the approved redistricting map extends the ward into the current First Ward by pushing the 4th’s northwest line to Ehringhaus Street. The Fourth Ward also expanded into the Third Ward. That section is bordered by Roanoke Avenue, Perry Street, Peartree Lane and Road Street.
The Census has the city with a population of 18,631. That would make the ideal size for each of the city’s four wards 4,658 people.
Before the new map was approved, the Second Ward had 5,552 residents, which is 894, or 19.19%, over the 4,658 ideal ward size. The Fourth Ward had a population of 3,561 residents, which is 1,097, or 23.55%, fewer than the 4,658 figure.
The First Ward, with 4,833 residents, is 175 over the ideal ward size while the Third Ward, with 4,685 residents, is 27 people over the ideal number.
The four wards, however, can legally be redrawn within plus or minus 5% of the ideal ward size. Five percent under the ideal ward size is 4,425 while 5% over the ideal ward size is 4,891.
In the map approved by City Council, the Second Ward’s population of 4,430 and Fourth Ward’s population of 4,451 are close to being under the 5% of the ideal size. The Second Ward’s population is 4.89% under 4,658, the Fourth Ward’s 44.44% under.
The new map has the First Ward’s population of 4,874 and Third Ward’s population of 4,876 close to the maximum 5% deviation at 4.64% and 4.68%, respectively.
Poyner Spruill demographer Bill Gilkeson said the Second and Fourth wards are both almost 5% under the ideal size because both wards are expected to grow over the next decade.
The Third and Fourth wards are still minority-majority wards under the approved redistricting map. The old Third Ward had a Black population of 65%. It’s now 63% in the new map. The former Fourth Ward had a Black population of 69.50%. The Black population in new Fourth Ward is 69%.
Elsewhere, Blacks make up 35% the population in the new First Ward, down from 37%. In the new Second Ward, Blacks make up 43% of the population, down just one percent from the old map.
During the work session, city resident Holly Audette expressed concern that most of student population at Elizabeth City State University was not in town because of the COVID pandemic when the census was conducted. ECSU is in the Fourth Ward.
“The belief is that the population is undercounted,” Audette said. “These students are entitled to participate in voting. So, if you have a couple thousand students who were not included in the Census but when it comes election time they are allowed to go vote in a ward that didn’t consider their numbers, it could absolutely upend an election. I don’t know how it gets resolved, but it is a major issue.’’
Poyner Spruill attorney Tara Bright said the city has to use the Census numbers it is given and the legal parameters when considering maps. She said they used the allowed population deviations to factor in future growth.
“The Census data is what we are stuck with,” Bright said.