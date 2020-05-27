Restaurants in Elizabeth City can now expand their outdoor seating to sidewalks, parking lots, alleys and even onto the street.
City Council voted 5-3 Tuesday night to approve a proposal by Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. to expand dining options outside a restaurant’s current footprint.
The proposal allows any retail business in the city to do the same but restaurants in the city, and especially smaller downtown establishments, will benefit the most by the temporary rules.
The temporary ordinance, which is only for 30 days, includes closing the 600 block of East Colonial Avenue on Wednesday and Friday evenings and most of Saturday over the next month.
ECDI Director Deborah Malenfant said the proposal will allow businesses to better survive the economic pain resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Businesses here and across the state have been negatively affected by closings and restricted operations for 2½ months now,” Malenfant said. “This will give our businesses a fighting chance at survival.”
Restaurants were restricted to takeout and delivery service from March 17 until last Friday, when they were allowed to resume dine-in service provided they follow certain restrictions under Phase Two of Gov. Roy Cooper’s reopening plan. One of those restrictions is that they limit customers to 50 percent of their building capacity.
Restaurants and retail businesses are still limited to 50-percent capacity under the city’s new temporary rules. What the proposal council agreed to does is allow restaurants that can’t reach the 50-percent threshold indoors because of state mandated social distancing requirements expand outside to meet the 50-percent number.
Councilors Gabriel Adkins, Billy Caudle, Jeannie Young, Chris Ruffieux and Kem Spence voted for the proposal. Councilors Darius Horton, Johnnie Walton and Michael Brooks opposed the move.
Those councilors who opposed the proposal voiced concerns that allowing restaurants to add customers outside could help the spread of the coronavirus.
Horton argued that adding additional space at businesses was not part of Phase Two of Cooper’s reopening plan.
“I am really concerned with where we are as a community,” Horton said. “(COVID-19) numbers are going up and it is very scary. I am concerned that we as a city should not get involved, in my opinion, in micro-managing the governor’s order. This is not in the governor’s order.”
Malenfant noted that cities and towns across the state have adopted similar proposals and that Cooper has not intervened. She also said that all outdoor seating areas would have to comply with the same restrictions imposed for serving dine-in customers along with health, Alcohol Beverage Control and Americans With Disabilities Act regulations.
“We are not trying to go outside the governor’s order,” Malenfant said. “It is a safe way for these businesses to expand their outside seating areas to enable them to be at 50-percent capacity. The businesses know the importance of maintaining social distance and they know all the rules and regulations that they need to follow.’’
Adkins said city business owners need all the help they can get. Adkins, who owns a catering business, said his own sales are off 95 percent since the start of the pandemic.
“If we don’t come up with something to offer small businesses in town to at least allow them to be able to make their rent, when we come out of this pandemic a lot of businesses are going to be out of business,” Adkins said. “I know the virus is serious. The people who recognize that they are high-risk, they are going to stay home. The people that want to go out and dine out and drink beer, they are going to go out. But they have to understand that if they do go out they have to follow the rules and regulations.”
Malenfant said the closing of a portion of East Colonial Avenue will begin Wednesday. The new regulations call for E. Colonial Avenue from the corner of Poindexter and Colonial to the easternmost property line of Hoppin’ Johnz restaurant be closed to vehicle traffic Wednesday and Friday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. It will also be closed on Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m.
The new rules also will temporarily allow people to consume beer or wine in an open container in designated areas in front of and adjacent to restaurants and in outdoor parking areas of those establishments.
Businesses in the city would also be able to use up to 30 percent of their parking lot for outdoor seating or other retail uses.
Retail businesses are allowed to put out displays, tables and sale opportunities on public areas immediately outside of and adjacent to their business.
The new rules will be reviewed in 30 days and can be extended for an additional three 30-day time periods. But City Manager Rich Olson told council that an extension might not be necessary if Cooper allows businesses to operate at full capacity when Phase Three of his reopening plan begins at the end of June.