Like a number of other cities that approved painting the words “Black Lives Matter” on a city street in the wake of George Floyd’s death a year ago, Elizabeth City will soon be doing the same.
City Council voted Monday night to have the words “Black Lives Matter” painted on Colonial Avenue in front of the Pasquotank County Public Safety Building in downtown Elizabeth City.
But unlike most of those other cities supporting the BLM movement, Elizabeth City has had first-hand experience with a Black person killed at the hands of law enforcement.
Monday’s 5-1 vote follows the shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr. by three Pasquotank sheriff’s deputies on April 21. District Attorney Andrew Womble has ruled the shooting justified and announced on May 18 that he would not bring criminal charges against the three deputies.
Councilor Darius Horton, along with others, disagree with Womble’s decision and he proposed painting the words on the city street to demonstrate that City Council supports the Black Lives Matter movement.
“When I say Black Lives Matter, all of us know that Black Lives Matter is a movement,” Horton said. “It is a movement that started because of all these unjustified killings of Black people.’’
Horton and fellow councilors Gabriel Adkins, Johnnie Walton, Michael Brooks and Chris Ruffieux voted for the proposal.
Councilwoman Jeannie Young voted no, saying she was following her own policy of opposing naming city buildings for people.
Councilor Billy Caudle did not attend Monday’s meeting while Councilor Kem Spence was not in City Council chambers when the vote was taken.
Horton also said it was time that the City Council put more focus on Brown.
“The focus is not the district attorney, the sheriff,” Horton said. “The focus is the issue, this Black man (Brown), this unarmed Black man.”
Daily marches protesting Brown’s death have been held in the city but Horton urged protesters to come up with a new strategy since it was Pasquotank County sheriff’s deputies who shot and killed Brown.
“What you need to do is go out in the county and protest out there,” Horton said. “You (protesters) need to do something in the county because this is a county problem. It’s a county problem, we didn’t do nothing.’’