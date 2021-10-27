Elizabeth City City Council unanimously voted Monday to add speed bumps at six locations on Church and Main streets.
The vote ends a month-long discussion of the project after City Council tabled it last month, saying it was hearing about the project approved by former City Manager Montre Freeman last summer for the first time.
Two speed bumps will be installed at 912 and 1009 West Church streets, three more at 311, 605 and 809 Main Street and another at 1006 West Main. Installation is scheduled to take place next week.
Signs warning motorists of the speed bumps will be posted at the six locations.
The entire project will cost almost $2,300, or around $122 per speed bump. The 14 speed bumps had already been purchased before council temporarily put the brakes on the project.
A city policy requires a public hearing before calming measures can be installed and that hearing was held Monday before council approved the measure.
Neighborhood residents have long complained about excessive speeding on Main and Church streets and dozens of residents have addressed City Council over the last month urging them to take action on the matter.
Several residents told council before Monday’s vote that installation of the speed bumps could be a pilot program that other neighborhoods could use.
“I truly believe that if we can get this and show that it can work for us, it’s definitely a very needed thing,” said Ken Weaver. “In the future, maybe it will be an example for the other wards. I’m sure every ward has these kinds of problems with people speeding.”
City Public Works Director Dwan Bell told City Council before Monday’s vote that the speed bumps have a 2¼-inch lift.
“It’s (the lift) aggressive enough that a car will slow down,” Bell said. “This particular speed bump should bring traffic to 5 to 10 miles per hour.”
The speed limit on the two streets is 25 mph.
The rubber speed bumps are 6-feet long and painted with caution lines to draw motorists’ attention. They are also UV (ultraviolet) sunlight and weather resistant.
“They will hold up,” Bell said.
Bell said that if the speed bumps prove successful than permanent asphalt speed bumps could be installed in the Church and Main streets neighborhood. He said the speed bumps used in the neighborhood could then be used elsewhere in the city.
“We can use them where we have other speeding issues,” Bell said.
First Ward Councilor Jeannie Young said that other measures such a more visible police presence and adding stop signs will likely be needed to slow traffic in the neighborhood.
“I think it is going to take something added to this,” Young said.
“I don’t think this will be the magic bullet to completely solve this problem,” Councilor Billy Caudle added.
Bell said additional measures to slow traffic have been discussed and that the installation of the speed bumps is a first step.