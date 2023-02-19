022123_eda_hospitalUpdate1.jpg

Construction of Sentara's new hospital is seen underway Friday afternoon at the Sentara Albemarle Regional Health Campus off Halstead Boulevard and Thunder Road in Elizabeth City. In the background is the campus's 83,000-square-foot medical office building, expected to be completed this year.

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance

Elizabeth City City Council voted last week to spend a chunk of federal American Rescue Plan Act money to purchase more materials needed to provide electricity to the new Sentara Albemarle Regional Health Campus.

Council unanimously approved a budget amendment of $1 million Monday night using ARPA funds it received to purchase the additional materials. The city has already spent almost $283,000 from the city’s current Electric Fund budget on materials for the hospital project and the budget amendment brings the expected price tag to around $1.2 million.