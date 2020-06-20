Elizabeth City city councilors' decision to award themselves $3,000 pay raises next year may factor into whether the city receives a waiver from the governor's moratorium on utility disconnections — a waiver city officials claim is desperately needed to prevent Elizabeth City's utility fund from falling into insolvency.
City officials received a reply to their waiver request from N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein's office late Friday, and according to a copy obtained by The Daily Advance, AG officials want to see more information before making a final decision.
The city sought the waiver to Gov. Roy Cooper's May 31 executive order extending the statewide moratorium on utility cutoffs until July 29, claiming it needs to resume utility disconnections and charging late fees in order to get more customers who ordinarily would pay their bills to start doing so again. Without the waiver, city officials say City Council will be forced to raise electric rates to prevent the city electric fund from becoming insolvent.
In documents the city submitted to Stein's office, the city said that prior to the moratorium, it sent out disconnection notices for failure to pay to 18 percent of utility customers each month. Of that number, only 5 percent ended up having their utilities disconnected for nonpayment, and only .5 percent of those remained disconnected for more than 72 hours.
Since Cooper's moratorium was put in place, however, the city has seen the number of customers not making payments on their utility bill climb to 26 percent, reducing the city's "unrestricted cash balance" to $5.1 million, which is about 64 days cash on hand.
Under the provisions of Cooper's order, the state attorney general "may waive provisions" and "order an effective alternative" for utilities not regulated by the state Utilities Commission. Because Elizabeth City's utilities are not regulated by the commission, it sought the waiver from Stein's office.
In his letter responding to the city's request, Blake Thomas, deputy general counsel for Stein's office, said the plan that city officials proposed to help delinquent ratepayers catch up on their utility bills had been prepared with "careful thought."
However, there are several matters the AG's office needs more information about before deciding on the waiver request, and one of them, Thomas said, is whether the city "intends to move forward with previously planned pay raises for city officials."
Earlier this month, Mayor Bettie Parker broke a 4-4 tie to include $250-a-month pay raises for the mayor and each city councilor in next year's city budget. The raises, which will raise councilors' pay to $11,272 a year and Parker's annual pay to $12,656, will cost city taxpayers about $29,000 in the fiscal year that starts July 1. City Council is scheduled to hold a public hearing on next year's budget Monday night, after which it can vote to approve the spending plan.
Thomas said the AG's office recognizes that local government officials are "working exceptionally hard during the COVID-19 pandemic to protect their constituents."
"However, Elizabeth City has identified that it faces financial hardship — difficulties so significant that the city needs to have the power to shut off electricity and begin charging late fees to citizens in the middle of a deadly pandemic and financial recession," Thomas said. "If Elizabeth City intends to move forward with pay raises, we will need to understand why the city believes that these pay raises are consistent with Elizabeth City’s claim of financial hardship."
Thomas said the AG's office also wants to know whether the city's plan to resume utility disconnections and charge late fees would include a "hardship exception for unemployed customers in extreme financial need."
Under the hardship exemption proposed by the AG's office, an Elizabeth City customer would be exempted from having their utilities cut off or being charged late fees for the period March 31 to July 29 if, under penalty of perjury, they signed a document stating they were unemployed or experiencing "extreme financial hardship" because of the pandemic.
Thomas said Stein's office also has a question about the size of the city's monthly deficit caused by the large number of electric customers not paying their bills. Thomas' letter suggests one document the city submitted along with its waiver request showed a monthly deficit of $300,000 while another showed a monthly deficit of $675,000. Thomas' letter asked the city to explain how it arrived at its financial projections.
Thomas said the AG's office also wants to know if Elizabeth City officials have "thoroughly explored" the idea of "payment flexibility" with its electricity provider, the North Carolina Eastern Municipal Power Agency, and with Duke Energy, the public utility that sells wholesale power to the NCMPA, "that would not result in a contractual default or a negative impact to Elizabeth City or the Power Agency’s credit rating."
One of the city's arguments for seeking the waiver from Cooper's moratorium is that it's not collecting enough revenue from electricity sales — because of the large number of customers not paying their bills — to pay its own power bill to the NCEMPA.
"I understand that Elizabeth City, the Power Agency, and Duke Energy have already done considerable work to explore this option; please let us know about the final result for this effort," Thomas' letter states.
In their request to Stein's office for the waiver, city officials proposed a plan for helping customers behind on their bills pay what they owe.
According to the city's plan, each customer with an overdue balance would agree to an "individualized" payment plan. The plans would be structured so that each customer in arrears would pay no more than $100 a month plus their current monthly bill.
In some cases, depending on the customer's financial circumstances, the city might grant the customer more than 12 months to repay the amount they owe. That would be longer than the six-month repayment allowance in Cooper's executive orders.
If a customer given a chance to sign an individualized repayment plan refused to do so, they would be required to repay what they owe over the six-month period allowed by Cooper's order.
The city also said it would refer all customers who are eligible for assistance paying their unpaid balances to programs such as the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program operated by the local department of social services, the Salvation Army, DSS Crisis Assistance, and the Albemarle Area United Way's Community Care Collaborative.
According to Thomas' letter, the AG's office "anticipates being able to act quickly" on the city's waiver request once it receives responses to the issues mentioned in the letter.
City Manager Rich Olson said Friday evening he was still digesting Thomas' letter and would be generating a response memo to Parker and members of City Council.