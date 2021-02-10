City Council took no action Monday night on two requests for money to help the homeless in the city, deciding instead to discuss the issue at their retreat next week.
The city has almost $48,000 in the current budget for “homelessness-related projects and activities” but has not spent any of the money.
Rose Whitehurst with the SOULS Ministry asked City Council during public comments at Monday’s meeting for $5,000 to help the organization provide emergency shelter for the next four to six weeks in local motels.
Whitehurst said in a letter read to City Council that SOULS is working with approximately 50 homeless people, who are living outside, in cars or in abandoned houses and buildings, that need emergency shelter.
In a story in The Daily Advance on Sunday, Whitehurst described those people’s current circumstances as a “crisis,” particularly during the recent spate of cold temperatures.
River City Community Development Corp. President/CEO Lenora Jarvis-Mackey also issued an appeal for the city’s help with the homeless during public comments at Monday’s meeting. From March to December of last year the organization provided emergency sheltering to 314 people but has suspended the help because COVID-19 relief money from the state was terminated, she said.
Councilor Chris Ruffieux asked city staff last week to review the service record of the two organizations and find out their current needs and the possibility of receiving fiscal support from the city.
“What is abundantly clear is that this council wants to do something to eradicate short-term homelessness,” City Manager Montre Freeman said. “But what is also abundantly clear is that there is more discussion to be had about the process and how you are going to do that.”
Councilor Darius Horton has long advocated providing shelter to the homeless and praised the work of SOULS and River City CDC. But Horton said the city needs to use its funds to help provide a more permanent solution to the problem, which could involve a permanent shelter that also provides such services mental health treatment, job placement help and drug abuse programs.
One option Horton floated was the city taking the lead in helping establish a permanent shelter that can be used as a “hub’’ for the homeless which would then be run by a nonprofit.
“In my opinion, we need to have a central location that a program, whether it is run through Miss Mackey (River City CDC) or another nonprofit, where these persons can come and not just get a room but get some help,” Horton said. “I think this is something we need to put on our retreat (agenda) that we can discuss at length. I would personally rather use this money for brick and mortar.”
The city had a homeless voucher program from December 2019 to March 2020 that provided the homeless motel rooms during cold weather. The city spent around $22,000 on vouchers before suspending the program in part because people from outside the county were using the program. The program was not revived this winter because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Horton noted that state Rep. Howard Hunter, D-Hertford, plans to file legislation seeking $100,000 in state money for a homeless shelter in the city. That would bring the total money available for a shelter to almost $148,000 when the money in the city budget is included, he said.
“We have to be good stewards of the money we have set aside to deal with homelessness,” Horton said. “We as a City Council have to make an informed decision which is best in the long run for the money that we have. I’m looking at the bigger picture, we need brick and mortar.’’