Motorists travel over speed bumps the city recently installed on West Main Street, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2021. City Council this week rejected a proposal to conduct a traffic study on Main and Church streets after public works officials said the speed bumps seem to have slowed traffic on the two streets.
Motorists travel over speed bumps the city recently installed on West Main Street, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2021. City Council this week rejected a proposal to conduct a traffic study on Main and Church streets after public works officials said the speed bumps seem to have slowed traffic on the two streets.
Speed bumps installed last fall on two city streets as well as other safety measures seemed to have slowed traffic on the two streets.
Public Works Director Dwan Bell told City Council Monday night that the six speed bumps on Main and Church streets have been effective in slowing traffic on the streets. He also said that mobile speed radar detectors and increased police patrols have also slowed drivers.
“(Traffic) has since slowed down and we haven’t received a lot of calls but there are still some citizens in the city that are concerned about the speed bumps,” Bell said.
That led City Council to reject a proposal Monday night to conduct a traffic study in the area, and on two other streets, to determine if additional speed-calming measures are needed. Council never voted on the issue as no councilor made a motion for the city to spend $20,200 for the traffic study.
That study would have looked at ways to curb speeding in the area and would have been paid for by using Powell Bill funds, which is money the city receives from the state for road resurfacing projects, among other uses.
The former City Council rejected a similar study at a cost of $15,500 in April in an effort to cut costs during budget talks for the current fiscal year that started July 1. The increased cost to $20,200 of the proposal rejected this week was for the addition of two streets to the study.
Shortly after the vote in April, city leaders held the first of planned quarterly community meetings at the Harney Street Fire Station where several residents expressed concerns about speeding on Harney and Perry streets.
Bell said he was bringing the traffic study proposal “back to the table” for the new City Council to consider. He said he has received just one recent call about the installed speed bumps.
“This (study) is for another alternative than speed bumps,” Bell said.
Councilor Kem Spence said many of the people who have complained about the speed bumps don’t live on Main and Church streets.
“In my opinion, they (speed bumps) are there, they are working,” Spence said. “I haven’t received any complaints recently. I think we need to leave it how it is.”
Bell told City Council that city staff would look into possibly adding speed bumps on Perry and Harney streets and bring that information back to council.
City Council voted last October to install two speed bumps at 912 and 1009 West Church streets, three more at 311, 605 and 809 Main Street, and another at 1006 West Main. The move came after city officials received numerous complaints about excessive speeding in the neighborhoods.
But City Council was later told that former interim Manager Ralph Clark ordered the installation of four additional speed bumps at 503, 616, 912 and 1106 West Main Street that had not been approved by council, which is against city policy.
City Council then voted to remove the four additional speed bumps.