Elizabeth City’s budget drama continued Monday night when City Council voted down a proposed 10-cent increase in the city's property tax rate.
City leaders will now consider an 8.5-cent increase at a special meeting Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. to vote on the city's 2021-22 budget plan. An approved new city budget has to be in place by Thursday.
Following the vote against the 10-cent increase at a public hearing Monday night, City Council called for the special meeting on Wednesday, instructing City Manager Montre Freeman and Finance Director Evelyn Benton to bring back a budget that includes a 8.5-cent hike in the property tax rate.
The move came during a public hearing on the nearly $70 million budget after City Council was presented three options: no property tax increase, a 5-cent increase and a 10-cent increase. Council only voted on the 10-cent increase option.
City Attorney William Morgan then advised City Council to recess the public hearing until Wednesday since only three tax options were listed on the agenda.
Most of the money from a proposed property tax increase is slated to go to city employee raises.
City Council was told last month by an outside consultant that what the city pays its employees is “dreadful and a disservice” and that $1.1 million is needed in the next fiscal budget to make the city's pay structure competitive.
Freeman told city employees at a special council meeting last week that a 10-cent hike would accomplish that goal because it would raise an additional $1,133,970 in revenue.
A 10-cent property tax increase would give all city employees a 4-percent raise. Some employees would get an additional increase to bring their salary to the minimum level recommended by the pay study.
A 5-cent property tax rate increase would raise around $560,000.
Fourth Ward Councilor Johnnie Walton, council's mayor pro tem, proposed the 8.5-cent increase as a compromise, saying “10 cents is a little too much to push on the taxpayers right now.”
“I don’t think 5 cents will do it, and we can’t do it (raises) all at once,” Walton said. “It has to be one step at a time. I think doing something right now will be the first step and we will be doing the right thing.”
Walton also voiced concern that higher-paid city employees such as department heads and the city manager also would receive raises under the plan.
Several city employees urged City Council to fund the raises during the public comments portion of Monday's meeting. Customer Service Manager Doretha Harrell also told council that one of her employees started at $13.08 an hour four years ago and currently is paid only $13.65 an hour.
“Everybody should be making $15 an hour,” Walton said. “There was one director that said they would pass on it and let it (raise) go to my employees. I thought that was a good gesture, and I still think that is a good gesture. Don’t include them (directors) in any 4-percent raise.”
First Ward Council Billy Caudle said he's not opposed to giving employees a raise. But he said city officials need to do a better job identifying cuts in the budget to offset the pay increases.
“I’m all about a raise but we have cut nothing from this budget,” Caudle said. “We have not tightened our belt in any other area. There has been nothing cut, we are just adding, adding and adding.”
Third Ward Councilor Michael Brooks proposed eliminating the assistant city manager’s position and using the $94,000 in salary savings to help mitigate any property tax increase. But Brooks’ motion died after not receiving a second.
The position is currently vacant after former Assistant City Manager Angela Judge left in May to take a position in Maryland.
“We have a $94,000 salary that someone just left,” Brooks said. “How do we do this without raising property taxes? It is feasible.”
The vote to include a 10-cent hike in the budget was defeated 4-2 with only 2nd Ward Councilor Gabriel Adkins and Third Ward Councilor Kem Spence voting yes. Walton, Brooks, Caudle and Third Ward Councilor Darius Horton voted no. Second Ward Councilor Chris Ruffieux and First Ward Councilor Jeannie Young did not attend Monday’s meeting.
The vote to have Freeman present a budget with an 8.5-cent increase on Wednesday passed 5-1 with Walton, Adkins, Spence, Brooks and Horton voting yes. Caudle voted no.