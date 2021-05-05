Elizabeth City city councilors are seeking an urgent meeting with Pasquotank commissioners to express concerns about how they believe county officials have responded to Andrew Brown Jr.’s shooting death by county sheriff’s deputies.
Before that meeting happens, however, commissioners plan to hold their own meeting on the county’s response to Brown’s death. That meeting, which will be held today at 5 p.m. via Zoom, will be livestreamed and available on the county’s Facebook page at facebook.com/PasquotankCountyNC or on the county’s website at www.pasquotankcountync.org.
City councilors voted 5-3 Monday to pursue a meeting with commissioners, with Councilors Darius Horton, Michael Brooks, Gabriel Adkins, Johnnie Walton and Kem Spence voting for the meeting and Councilors Chris Ruffieux, Jeannie Young and Billy Caudle voting against it.
Prior to the vote, councilors who voted to seek the meeting expressed a number of concerns they have with the county’s response to Brown’s April 21 death. They claimed that while Mayor Bettie Parker and most members of council have been visible and spoken out publicly in the aftermath of Brown’s death, trying to answer citizens’ and media questions about the little that’s known about how and why Brown was killed, county officials have been less visible and seem intent on saying as little as possible about Brown’s death.
The city councilors seemed particularly frustrated by what they consider county officials’ unemphatic response given that it was county sheriff’s personnel, not city police officers, who shot and killed Brown while serving a search warrant at his home.
Horton, who made the motion to hold the meeting with commissioners within 10 days, said it was needed “not to talk about them but to talk to them about how this (response) has been handled.” He noted that the county had hired a “crisis intervention” firm to help it respond to media inquiries about Brown’s death but he considers the company’s work more akin to “damage control.”
“They can say ‘no’ to the meeting but I’m requesting it,” Horton said. “We don’t need to do it next month or next quarter. We need to request it now because I have concerns about the county’s lack of anything” by way of an emphatic response to Brown’s shooting.
Horton, a funeral director, handled arrangements for Brown’s funeral service on Monday. He said no county official attended the service. He also claimed that what little county officials have said in the aftermath of Brown’s shooting death has been negative.
For their part, county officials, including Sheriff Tommy Wooten, have been reserved in their public comments about Brown’s fatal shooting by deputies.
Wooten, who has not released a narrative of Brown’s fatal shooting, has noted that “everyone wants answers” about what happened, but those answers won’t be forthcoming until after the State Bureau of Investigation concludes its investigation of the incident.
The sheriff, who has appeared in several Facebook videos to address Brown’s shooting, has said three deputies who fired their weapons at Brown remain on administrative leave and that four sheriff’s offices are conducting internal affairs investigations of his department in the wake of the shooting.
County officials have mostly repeated Wooten’s admonition to wait until the SBI investigation is complete. In a Facebook post on April 22, Board of Commissioners Chairman Lloyd Griffin III said the “entire county leadership” grieves with Brown’s family. He called Brown’s fatal shooting by deputies a “tragedy” but asked citizens to “remain peaceful and calm” and await the results of the SBI investigation.
“I respect the fact that many people have strong feelings about this and there will be a time for more discussion about this sad incident,” he said. “However, as a leader, I want to act responsibly, which is why I will withhold judgment until we know all the facts.”
Griffin released a statement a few days later supporting Wooten’s handling of Brown’s shooting death. In it, he again asked for patience with the SBI investigation and voiced criticism with “some irresponsible voices (who) are calling for a rushed investigation and rush to judgment.” He said “justice, when done right, takes time,” before adding that “people — including some politicians — who want to score political points or become cable news celebrities too often forget that.”
That remark and the method Griffin delivered it struck a nerve with Adkins.
“The chairman of the commissioners made a document release where he said, ‘city officials are seeking to become cable TV news superstars,’” he said. “I just want to say to Mr. Griffin, this wasn’t a city problem; this was a county problem. This is a county issue.”
Adkins said city councilors and city officials have been “on the front lines” in the public response to Brown’s shooting.
“We, as a council, have from day one, chosen to take a stand and try to bring some kind of peace and unity to our community,” he said. “We didn’t go to our Facebook pages and address the community. We didn’t go to memorandums and news releases to address our citizens. We called a special emergency meeting and afterward we walked out into a crowd of angry people. We couldn’t even get to our cars.”
Adkins contrasted that to county officials who he said “have chosen to stay behind the scenes and send out Facebook videos and memorandums.”
“For him (Griffin) to say that city officials are seeking to become cable TV superstars is a coward move,” Adkins said. “If you can get on Facebook. If you can write emails, you can get in front of your citizens that elected you and speak to them....”
Spence also expressed frustration with county officials’ response to Brown’s shooting, accusing commissioners of “neglecting their people as elected officials.”
Spence said he understands information about Brown’s shooting is limited. But that’s no excuse for not talking in person to citizens about what happened, he said.
“Even if they can’t tell people anything (about the investigation) they can say, ‘I feel your pain,’” he said.
He noted that city officials don’t have any answers about Brown’s shooting either, but “we’ve gone out and tried to talk to people” about it.
“That’s all they need to do,” Spence said of commissioners. “Don’t hide behind the door, (don’t) hide behind the desk. (They haven’t even held) a meeting about it, which is crazy. And I think it’s disrespectful to the (Brown) family.
Spence said he favored a meeting with commissioners “not in 10 days but tomorrow.”
Councilwoman Jeannie Young asked City Attorney Bill Morgan if council’s meeting with commissioners would increase the city’s liability for Brown’s fatal shooting. She also expressed concern about the meeting’s potential to draw an angry crowd like the one Adkins described, suggesting it could pose safety issues.
Morgan said he didn’t see where meeting with commissioners would create any liability for the city.
“What I hear council wanting to do is convey to the county the council’s disapproval of the way the county’s elected officials have handled things,” he said.
Walton said he favored holding a forum instead. He suggested county officials might be more inclined to answer citizen questions “than they will ours.”
“It’s better if people ask the questions,” he said. “I don’t want to go to a meeting that will last only five minutes.”
But other councilors said holding a forum might create a more tense environment than if the two boards met together.
“It will be a travesty for two forms of government that operate in the same confines — elected officials who are supposed to be governing the city — not to meet and try to discuss the concerns that all the citizens of this area are having,” Brooks said.
But Mayor Parker cautioned councilors not to get their hopes up that such a meeting will take place.
“I don’t listen to what people say, I watch what they do, and they have taken the approach of ‘silence can’t be quoted, which means as long as I stay silent, you can’t quote what I say,’” Parker said, referring to commissioners.
Parker said she would request the meeting with commissioners but noted her request “may be in vain.”
“I wouldn’t get your hopes up, because if you haven’t seen them yet, you probably won’t when I try to make contact with one of them,” she said.
Griffin said he hadn’t received a request from Parker when reached Tuesday. He had no comment when asked about Adkins’ comments.
County Manager Sparty Hammett said Wednesday Pasquotank has received a request from the city seeking a joint meeting.
“The board will discus that request but it is not anticipated that would be discussed at the meeting tomorrow,” Hammett said. “The meeting tomorrow is for a separate purpose.’’