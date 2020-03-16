Elizabeth City City Council will hold two public hearings on a proposed plan to replace all the city’s water meters at its March 23 meeting.
The first public hearing will focus on the financing specifics of the $5 million "smart" water meter project while the second hearing will be held on approving a resolution for that financing, an action required by law.
The city is proposing to replace all 8,000 water meters in the city, some of which are 60 years old. City staff estimates that replacing the meters will increase city water revenues by $5 million over a 10-year period while increasing efficiency, including by providing automatic leak detection.
Council tabled the project in January to explore the possibility of selling the water and sewer system to an investor-owned utility. Council took no action on a potential sale, however, after hearing the pros and cons of selling the system.
When council tabled the project, it forced the city to restart the financing portion of the project as the city had to rebid the finance rate. The city received a new rate of 1.89 percent, which is lower than the previous 2.07 percent rate the city received the first time. The city would pay $502,000 in interest over 10 years if council signs off on the project.
Councilor Johnnie Walton has expressed concern that the city is moving too quickly in uncertain economic times on such an expensive project. He also said he has not received information that he asked for on possibly installing cheaper water meters.
“I haven’t got all of the information yet,” Walton said. “I need information, I still need to be able to make decisions.”
City Manager Rich Olson said he would get that information to Walton but told council that the meter selected by city staff is the best one for the project. Olson said other water utilities that have purchased cheaper meters, including Currituck County, have experienced problems with them.
The proposed meter the city has selected for its project costs $209 per individual unit. City officials said they looked at different meters that were both more expensive and less expensive than the one chosen. City Public Utilities Director Amanda Boone will brief council on the water meter selection process at the March 23 meeting.
“We did an evaluation of all the meters, including the ones that were cheaper,” Olson told council. “We found them to be not be as good as what we are proposing. What city staff is recommending is a long-term solution, and not a short-term solution for our water metering problem."
Olson said the city's recommendation about meters is based on a detailed analysis performed over time.
"This is not something we chose to do overnight; it was a three to four-year process of evaluating the meters,’’ he said.