City Council has tabled a city staff proposal to spend up to $47,765 assisting a local nonprofit operate a “White Flag” sheltering program for the homeless this winter.
City staff made the recommendation last week to help River City Community Development Corp. assist the homeless after acknowledging in a report that establishing and funding a city-owned homeless shelter continues to be a challenge.
“Securing a facility and identifying sustainable funding for the shelter operator remain major challenges,” states the report compiled by Assistant City Manager Angela Judge, Deputy police Chief James E. Avens Jr. and interim City Manager Eddie Buffaloe Jr.
Instead of using the $47,765 City Council set aside in the city’s 2020-21 budget for a homeless shelter, Judge, Avens and Buffaloe recommended those funds be used to assist River City CDC.
River City CDC has operated an emergency housing program for two years and has expressed interest in partnering with the city to provide what the report describes as “holistic support services, including financial counseling, emergency sheltering, mentoring, and permanent housing.”
But Councilman Darius Horton, a leading advocate for acquiring a structure to house the city’s homeless, said the city should continue to look for either a house or commercial building to operate as a shelter. He noted the city has the $47,765 set aside in the budget plus additional monies that may be coming from the state.
“Elizabeth City needs a shelter,” Horton said.
He said the money should stay in the budget while city staff continue to look at possible locations for a homeless shelter.
Councilman Billy Caudle said he believes there are two prongs to the homeless issue: one is the longterm need for a shelter; the other is the immediate need for sheltering the homeless this winter.
City officials learned last month that Room at the Inn, a program operated by local churches to offer temporary housing to the homeless on the year’s coldest nights, would not be operating this winter because of COVID-19 concerns.
Horton said River City CDC’s existing effort is already addressing the homeless’s immediate needs, adding “they’re doing an excellent job.” He also noted River City CDC has not made a request to City Council for funding.
Judge said River City CDC’s White Flag program will operate as long as the nonprofit has funding for it. She said River City has indicated that if its funding holds out it intends to operate the program year-round, not just during the winter.
Horton reiterated that he believes the money should be kept in the budget for acquiring a shelter. He also believes the city’s role should be acquiring the structure and that the shelter should actually be operated by a nonprofit.
A motion by Councilman Kem Spence to table the matter passed unanimously.
Horton has identified two houses that he says a organization would be willing to donate to the city for use as residential shelters for homeless people. Both would have to be relocated, and the city has identified possible city-owned lots the houses might be relocated to.
City staff have pointed out there would be considerable expense involved in re-purposing either an existing house or a commercial building for use as a homeless shelter.