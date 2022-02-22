City Council voted unanimously Monday night to hire the deputy county administrator of Pittsylvania County, Virginia, to serve as interim city manager for at least the remainder of the year.
Richard Hicks will start with the city March 21. Current interim City Manager Ralph Clark’s last day is March 14.
Hicks, who has worked in Pittsylvania County since September 2017, previously worked in local government for 40 years in North Carolina, including 23 years as the Farmville town manager.
Reached Tuesday afternoon, Hicks said he is looking forward to working with City Council and city staff on pressing needs in the city. Tops on that list will be preparing the next fiscal 2022-23 city budget.
"We have to get a budget done before June," Hicks said. 'We have to get that done."
City Council started discussing hiring a long-term interim manager during a closed session at its Feb. 14 meeting. Following the closed session, City Council unanimously voted 7-0 to recess the regular meeting until Monday.
But only councilors Billy Caudle, Jeannie Young, Michael Brooks and Chris Ruffieux were present Monday night. Councilors Johnnie Walton, Darius Horton and Kem Spence did not attend Monday’s meeting. Mayor Bettie Parker was also absent Monday but she only casts a vote in the event of a tie vote.
But since Monday’s meeting was a continuation of the Feb. 14 meeting council still had a quorum with just Caudle, Young, Brooks and Ruffieux present.
All four voted to approve hiring Hicks. The votes of Walton, Spence and Horton were also counted as "yes" votes despite them not being present Monday.
Walton said Tuesday that he did not attend Monday’s meeting because he knew a majority of City Council would approve hiring a long-term interim, calling the move a slap in the face.
Walton was highly critical of council’s decision to suspend the search for a full-time manager last month and instead seek a long-term interim manager. Walton said after the search was suspended that the city had two qualified applicants for a permanent manager.
“There is a whole lot wrong that is going on,” Walton said. “John Lewis made the statement, ‘It’s never the wrong time to do the right thing.’ You can switch it around in this situation: there is never the right time to do the wrong thing. To me, this is totally wrong. They suspended the (permanent) process before it was finalized.”
Parker said she missed Monday's meeting because her husband is recovering from major surgery. Messages left for Horton and Spence were not returned.
Parker said she would have preferred City Council not suspend the search for a permanent city manager.
“It’s up to the council, they have their reasons” for deciding to proceed with hiring an interim long-term manager instead, Parker said.
Clark, who was hired in October, said Hicks was recommended by the N.C. League of Municipalities as someone “qualified” to serve in the interim manager's role. He said the NCLM recommended no other candidates to the city.
“(Hicks) has experience with water, sewer and electric (city-owned utilities),” Clark said. “(Hicks) has full experience in everything we offer here.”
Brooks said the city was fortunate to hire a long-term interim with Hicks' experience.
“We can’t do any on-the-job training right now,” Brooks said. “(Hicks) fits what we need at this time. I really believe that.”
Young called Hicks a “qualified manager that understands the needs of Elizabeth City."
“This is who the league recommended and from what I understand there are not that many candidates out there,” Young said. “If we had not been decisive in choosing him, he could have gone someplace else.”
Hicks was in the area several weeks ago looking at the interim manager’s position in Camden County when Clark said Hicks called him and they “chatted.”
“(Hicks) contacted me not knowing I was leaving, or I was in the process of talking about leaving,” Clark said. “He was telling me he was getting back in the (job of working as an) interim. I asked, ‘Have you considered here (Elizabeth City)?’ That’s how it all started. I didn’t go out purposely seeking him.”
Hicks' contract is similar to Clark’s with two exceptions. Like Clark, Hicks will be paid $75 an hour and will receive lodging in a city bed and breakfast. But instead of $18 a day for meals, Hicks will be given $25 a day. Hicks will also receive a $75 a month phone allowance.
When hired, Clark said he would work Monday through Thursday but would be available at other times if needed.
Walton has been critical of Clark working a four-day work week, saying that it was closer to three-and-a-half days and that the city needs a full-time manager. Walton also said he was “stunned” by Hicks’ agreement with the city.
“I knew how it (vote) was going to turn out but I didn’t think it would be this bad,” Walton said. “It’s worse than I thought it would be. We go right along with it like nothing is wrong. We can do better.’’
Clark has served in several interim roles since retiring and said leaving five days before a new manager takes over is a typical situation.
“I like to get out of the way so the place can get cleaned up for the next manager,” Clark said. “Employees have to get me out of their mind that I am going to be here tomorrow and they have to get in their mind that they have somebody new coming.”
Council agreed in a closed session in January to suspend its months-long search for a permanent manager and instead look for a long-term interim manager who could lead the city for up to a year. Councilors said they did so because they weren't impressed with the pool of candidates who applied.