City Council voted unanimously Monday night to hire the deputy county administrator of Pittsylvania County, Virginia, to serve as interim city manager for at least the remainder of the year.
Richard Hicks will start with the city March 21. Current interim City Manager Ralph Clark’s last day is March 14. Clark was named interim manager in October.
Hicks, who has worked as in Pittsylvania County since September 2017, previously worked in local government for 40 years in North Carolina, including 23 years as the Farmville town manager.
City Council started discussing hiring a long-term interim manager during a closed session at its Feb. 14 meeting. Following the closed session, City Council unanimously voted 7-0 to recess the regular meeting until Monday.
But only councilors Billy Caudle, Jeannie Young, Michael Brooks and Chris Ruffieux were present Monday night.
Councilors Johnnie Walton, Darius Horton and Kem Spence did not attend Monday’s meeting. Mayor Bettie Parker was also absent Monday but she only casts a vote in the event of a tie vote.
But since Monday’s meeting was a continuation of the Feb. 14 meeting council still had a quorum with just Caudle, Young, Brooks and Ruffieux present.
All four voted to approve hiring Hicks. The votes of Walton, Spence and Horton were also counted as "yes" votes despite them not being present Monday.
It was not immediately clear why three councilors and mayor were absent from Monday's resumed meeting.
Hicks' contract is similar to Clark’s with two exceptions. Like Clark, Hicks will be paid $75 an hour and will receive lodging in a city bed and breakfast. But instead of $18 a day for meals, Hicks will be given $25 a day. Hicks will also receive a $75 a month phone allowance.
Council agreed in a closed session in January to suspend its months-long search for a permanent manager and instead look for a long-term interim manager who could lead the city for up to a year.