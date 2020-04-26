City Council will begin crafting a spending plan Monday for Elizabeth City’s next fiscal year that may include a property tax increase, water and sewer rate hikes and a substantial pay raises for city councilors.
City Manager Rich Olson will officially present his recommended budget to council during a 5:30 p.m. work session. Council will have its regular meeting at 7 p.m.
Olson’s proposed $68.7 million 2020-21 budget, which is $7.5 million less than the current budget, calls for a 2-cent property tax rate increase to help offset an expected 20-percent drop in sales tax revenue caused by the economic shutdown brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
The proposed budget also includes a 2-percent increase in water rates and a 50-percent rate increase for sewer service, the latter two to pay for needed improvements to the city’s water and sewer systems.
Olson’s proposed budget also includes the $500-a-month pay increases for council members and the mayor that City Council instructed him to factor into the budget last month.
The current budget includes almost $7 million in capital expenditures while Olson’s proposed 2020-21 budget has very little allocated for capital projects. The budget also proposes moving $500,000 from reserves to help balance the budget.
In an interview Friday, Third Ward Councilman Kem Spence said the city’s budget process is always “a very interesting time” — even more so this year because of COVID-19. Asked about the proposed tax increases and water and sewer hikes, Spence said those items “are up for discussion.”
“It’s process, and we are going to have to work some things out,” Spence said. “We will come together, we always do. We will work it out and we will come together and do what is best for the city.”
Second Ward Councilman Chris Ruffieux said Friday he has read about 75 percent of Olson’s 432-page proposed budget and feels the city manager took a “conservative” approach in the document. He also said crafting the final budget will be a challenge.
“The COVID-19 crisis has brought a huge amount of uncertainty to this budget,” Ruffieux said. “Right now, it (a final budget) is a moving target.”
Spence said he still is opposed to the pay increases for council and the mayor. The proposed pay increases for council and mayor would raise their salaries by $500 a month or about $6,000 a year. Individual councilors’ salary would rise from $8,274 annually to $14,274 a year while the salary for the mayor would increase from $9,656 to $15,656 annually.
“I stand the same way: I am not in favor of it,” Spence said. “I’d much rather give that (money) to the city employees.”
Spence attended the March 23 meeting where four other councilors voted to have Olson add the raises to next year’s budget. However, he left the meeting before that vote was taken.
Likewise, Ruffieux was absent when the vote on the pay raises was taken. He did not attend the March 23 meeting.
Ruffieux, who also opposes the pay raises, said he “lobbied” ahead of time to have the March 23 meeting canceled, saying he didn’t think council should be meeting in the middle of the pandemic. When council decided to go forward with the meeting, he said he stayed away to protect his health and the health of others.
“I made a mistake by not attending that meeting, I should have attended it,” Ruffieux said. “I didn’t go because I thought we shouldn’t be meeting and I am hyper-focused on making sure that I am safe and I am keeping others around me safe.”
Ruffieux said that if the pay increases are included in the final budget, he will ask the city to reduce his pay to his current level of compensation.
The proposed 2-cent property tax rate increase would raise the city’s current tax rate of .655 cents per $100 of valuation to .675 cents per $100 of valuation. The increase would raise around $260,000 in revenue.
The average city water and sewer customer would see their monthly bill increase $11.39 a month if the increases are approved as proposed. Olson had advised city councilors before the COVID-19 outbreak that funding was needed for the improvements and previously said that the city’s sewer rate is “well below” the state average. The proposed budget spends $3.3 million for water and sewer upgrades in 2020-21.
“We have known for a long time that investments need to be made in those areas,” Ruffieux said. “The rate increases for water and sewer seem to make sense.”
Due to the coronavirus crisis and guidelines put in place by Gov. Roy Cooper restricting gatherings to no more than 10 people, the public and the media will not be allowed in council chambers for Monday’s meeting. The meeting will be broadcast on Spectrum Channel 11 and on the city’s website. Members of the public who wish to comment during the meeting may submit their comments to City Clerk April Onley at aonley@cityofec.com. Public comments can be submitted up to 6:45 p.m. Monday and Onley will read the comments during the meeting.