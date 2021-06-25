A new school may be coming to downtown.
City Council will hold a public hearing Monday night on a proposed school for grades K-2 called Covenant Classical School that will be located at Christ Episcopal Church at 200 South McMorrine Street.
In an unrelated matter, council will also hold a public hearing to consider plans for an additional 140 single-family lots in the Heron’s Ridge subdivision.
The steering committee for Covenant Classical School submitted plans to the city that state there will be a maximum of 12 students in each grade. The school also hopes to expand in the future.
The city Planning Commission approved plans for the school at a specially called meeting on June 8.
Principals connected to the school couldn't be reached Friday for comment about the project.
The 140 single-family lots at Heron’s Ridge will complete the final three phases of the 245-lot subdivision. The entire subdivision is 87 acres and the final three phases total 48 acres.
Lot sizes in the proposed three phases will range from 10,000 square feet to approximately 21,000 square feet. The density will be about three single-family homes per acre. Water, sewer and electrical services will be provided by the city.
Heron’s Ridge is located on the west side of River Road and across the street from River Road Middle School.