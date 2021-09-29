Elizabeth City City Council is scheduled to meet in closed session Thursday to discuss personnel, and City Manager Montre Freeman’s status is expected to be a topic of discussion.
Mayor Bettie Parker called for council to hold the special closed meeting at City Hall at 6 p.m. The public notice for the meeting states it’s for the discussion of personnel and for consultation with city attorneys. The notice states that action may be taken when City Council returns to open session.
The notice does not specifically state that Freeman’s status will be discussed, but several sources indicated councilors are expected to discuss the city manager.
Freeman has been on paid administrative leave since Aug. 23 pending an investigation. Thus far, city officials have not disclosed the reasons for the investigation or why Freeman was placed on leave.
Council met in closed session to discuss a personnel matter after Monday night’s regular council meeting. However, the session ended when Parker and councilors Johnnie Walton and Kem Spence left, leaving the council without a quorum. The trio also did not return to council’s regular session after the closed meeting. As a result, council could not officially adjourn Monday’s meeting.
Councilor Michael Brooks blamed Parker for what happened. He said a majority of the councilors in the meeting were poised to take a vote when Parker shut the meeting down by walking out. He declined to say what the vote was designed to do but said “it wasn’t going to go the way she (Parker) wanted it to.
Public Safety Director Eddie Buffaloe was named acting city manager the same day Freeman was placed on leave. Buffaloe has since been nominated by Gov. Roy Cooper to serve as the new secretary of the N.C. Department of Public Safety. Buffaloe’s last day with the city is Oct. 31.
Parker said Wednesday she is in “limbo” awaiting council action regarding Freeman’s status and what the process will be to replace Buffaloe.
“Let’s hope all this comes to an end real soon, and that is all I can tell you,” Parker said.
Human Resources Director Montique McClary said in an email Wednesday that Buffaloe’s total salary as both public safety director and acting city manager is $124,799.
An email sent to Cooper’s press office seeking what Buffaloe will be paid as the head of DPS was not returned.
Buffaloe replaces Erik Hooks at DPS. According to the Raleigh News and Observer, Hooks was making just over $188,000 a year when he left DPS last summer after being nominated by President Joe Biden for the No. 2 position at FEMA.
Parker sent an email to Buffaloe, councilors and other city officials praising the work Buffaloe did for the city. The mayor called Buffaloe an exceptional asset for the city and said the community will experience a great loss with his departure.
“During your tenure as Chief of Police and Public Safety Director, you have demonstrated impeccable leadership and have served the citizens of Elizabeth City with first class integrity, vision, and empathy,” Parker wrote. “It will be a challenge to find someone to replace you that has equitable qualifications and dedication.
“However, your appointment by Governor Roy L. Cooper to be Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Public Safety is an elevation that you simply could not resist, and I am certainly happy for you and your family. May you continue to be blessed as you enter into your new endeavor.”