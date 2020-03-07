Elizabeth City Interim Fire Chief Chris Carver could soon have the interim removed from his title.
Upon recommendation of City Manager Rich Olson, City Council is expected to vote tonight whether to appoint Carver the city’s next fire chief. If approved, Carver would replace Corey Mercer, who resigned last July to become the fire chief in Rocky Mount.
Carver served as a deputy fire chief under Mercer and was appointed by Olson as the interim chief after Mercer resigned. Carver started his career as a fire fighter with the Elizabeth City Fire Department 20 years ago and has worked his way up the ranks to deputy chief of operations.
“Over the last eight months, Interim Chief Carver has done a good job in the acting capacity,” Olson wrote in a memo to the city council. “Over the years, I have watched Chris’ career grow and he has always had success in any capacity with the city.”
Carver and two other applicants were invited to the final stage of the interview process, but one of those candidates withdrew. Carver and the second applicant were first interviewed by Olson and Assistant City Manager Angela Cole and then by a technical panel that included Emergency Manager Christy Saunders and fire chiefs from Greenville, Kinston, Knightdale and Asheboro, during the final step of the interview process.
Carver has a bachelor’s degree in business management from Elizabeth City State University and he is a graduate of the UNC-Charlotte executive fire program. If the council confirms Carver, his starting annual salary will be $87,500.
City Council is also expected to vote to hold a public hearing on the financing element for the proposed water meter replacement project in the city. The city is proposing to replace all 8,000 meters with a more efficient model to the cost of almost $5 million.
Council tabled the project in January to explore the possibility of selling the water and sewer system to an investor-owned utility. Council took no action after hearing an outside presentation on the “pro and cons” of selling the system.
But when council tabled the water meter it forced the city to restart the financing portion of the project as the city had to rebid the finance rate. Olson said the city received a new rate of 1.89 percent, which is lower than the previous 2.07 percent rate the city received the first time. The city would pay $502,000 in interest over 10 years.
Public Utilities Director Amanda Boone earlier told the council that the city’s water meters, some of which are 60 years old, have exceeded their life expectancy and that has made water billing less accurate. The new meters are expected to increase revenue by $5 million over 10 years while also better managing the system, including detecting leaks automatically.
Council previously voted to replace all the electric meter in the city at a cost of approximately $2.5 million.