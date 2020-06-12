City Council will hold a fifth vote on whether to raise the salaries of councilors and the mayor before taking a final vote on Elizabeth City’s $70 million 2020-21 fiscal budget.
Councilor Jeannie Young said Thursday she plans to make a motion immediately following council’s June 22 public hearing on the budget to remove the $250-a-month raises council added to the spending plan Monday.
Some city officials believed that if council tried to make any changes to the budget after the public hearing, that a second public hearing would have to be held.
But a second public hearing would only have to be held if council made a “substantial” change to the budget presented at the public hearing. Both City Attorney William Morgan and City Manager Rich Olson said Thursday that removing the pay raises would not be a substantial change to the budget.
“If the City Council wanted to go from a 25-percent sewer rate increase to 50 percent, that would require a (second) public hearing,” Olson said. “But the council’s salary increase is $29,000 in a $70 million budget. That is not substantial.”
Council in the past has refused to revisit a vote unless a council member who was on the prevailing side of the issue motions that the issue be revisited.
But Morgan said that is an “unwritten rule” and there is nothing in state law that would prohibit any councilor asking for another vote on the pay raise issue before the final vote on the budget.
“If called upon to give an opinion on that I would say that even one of the folks on the losing side (of the raise vote) the other night would be able to bring it back up again,” Morgan said.
If council holds a vote on the raises after the public hearing, it will be the fifth time they’ve weighed in on the controversial matter.
Council twice voted to have $500-a-month raises included in the budget but council later removed the increases when two councilors who support a pay hike — Gabriel Adkins and Darius Horton — were absent from a meeting.
On Monday, City Council split 4-4 on a vote to raise salaries for the mayor and councilors by $250 a month. Mayor Bettie Parker broke the tie, voting to include the raises in the budget that will be presented at the June 22 public hearing.
If adopted, councilors’ pay would increase from $8,272 a year to $11,274 — a 36-percent increase. The mayor’s salary would increase from $9,656 to $12,656 a year — a 31-percent increase. The mayor pro tem’s yearly pay would go from $8,966 to $11,966 — a 33-percent increase. Fourth Ward Councilor Johnnie Walton currently serves in that role.
Though scaled down from the original proposal of $500 a month, the raises would still make councilors the highest paid among 14 municipalities in the state of approximately the same size that also own and operate their water and sewer and electrical utilities. Parker would be the second-highest paid among mayors in those 14 cities and towns.
The pay raise evolved during a discussion at City Council’s retreat in February about allowing councilors to have access to the health care plan for city employees.
The cost of adding eight council members and the mayor to the city’s health insurance plan would have been almost $78,000. But any councilor over 65 or a councilor that already had health insurance from their employer may not have been eligible.
That would have meant some councilors receiving more compensation than other councilors. It also would have meant that councilors and the mayor would have been classified as city employees.
After councilors backed off the idea of receiving city-paid health benefits, they began discussing raising their annual salaries instead. They took their first vote on the issue when council’s Finance Committee voted 5-2 in early March to move forward the $500-a-month raises to the full council.
Parker, Walton, Adkins and Horton and Michael Brooks voted in favor of advancing the $500-a-month raises to City Council. Young and Chris Ruffieux voted no while Billy Caudle and Kem Spence were absent from that Finance Committee meeting.
Then on March 23, City Council voted 4-2 to direct Olson to include the $500-a-month raises in his proposed budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year. Adkins, Horton, Walton and Brooks voted to include the raises, while Caudle and Young voted no. Ruffieux was absent from the meeting, while Spence left before the vote.
On May 18, City Council reversed that decision by a similar 4-2 vote. Young, Caudle, Ruffieux and Spence voted to remove the raises while Walton and Brooks voted to keep the $500-a-month raises in the budget. Horton and Adkins, both of whom voted for the raises in the March vote, did not attend the May 18 meeting.
Council then added $250 a month raises to the budget earlier this week with Walton, Brooks, Adkins and Horton joining Parker in the 5-4 vote. Caudle, Young, Spence and Ruffieux voted against the raises.