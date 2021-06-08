City Council voted Monday night to trim City Manager Montre Freeman’s proposed 10-cent property tax hike in half.
In its vote, council also instructed Freeman to bring back a proposed budget with a 5-cent hike that includes an explanation of how the additional revenue from the rate hike would be used.
A 5-cent hike in the city's property tax rate would generate almost $560,000 in additional revenue for the city, which is half the $1.1 million that would be raised with Freeman's 10-cent rate hike proposal.
Freeman proposed a 10-cent hike — increasing the rate from 65.5 cents to 75.5 cents — to help pay for a laundry lists of items, including infrastructure improvements and pay raises for city staff that were recommended in a just completed pay study.
“None of these numbers are feel-good numbers,” Freeman said. “To answer all of those calls (needs) in some fashion is 10 cents. The reality is that we are at a point now that we need some direction from the council.”
City Council gave that direction on a 4-2 vote to have Freeman present a budget plan next week that includes a 5-cent property tax rate hike.
Councilors Gabriel Adkins, Darius Horton, Johnnie Walton and Michael Brooks voted to see a budget proposal with a 5-cent rate hike. Councilors Billy Caudle and Chris Ruffieux voted against the proposal. Councilwoman Jeannie Young did not attend Monday's meeting.
No councilors at the meeting voiced support for a 10-cent hike property tax hike.
“Ten cents is too much and I would never vote for a 10-cent property tax increase,” Brooks said. “I’m even struggling with 5 cents.”
Adkins also voiced opposition to a 10-cent hike but said new revenue needs to be generated to improve city services and give staff a raise.
“At some point we have to have an (property tax revenue) increase to be able to do the things that we need to do,” Adkins said. “Some of these things that we need to do as a city, the only way we are going to be able to do them, we start small. To be in the middle at five is a little more feasible.”
Caudle said he wanted to see what needs the money will be used for before voting for any property tax hike.
“I’m not seeing what it is we are going to do with 5 cents,” Caudle said. “That’s kind of a number that makes people feel good. What are we getting for our 5 cents? That is not being shown to us.”
Freeman said a 5-cent property tax hike could raise enough revenue to provide some sort of pay raise for city employees. A 5% increase in the city’s payroll would cost around $825,000, which includes taxes and benefits.
Not all city employees would get a 5% raise in that scenario. The pay study found that some positions had competitive salaries while others were well outside the competitive range.
“We could answer the call for salaries, which is a big deal in this space because we are losing employees left and right,” Freeman said.
Freeman’s proposed budget also includes a 2% hike in water rates and a 28% increase in sewer rates that would be used for improvements in the water and wastewater systems.
A typical water and sewer customer would see a combined increase of $9.51 a month if the rate hikes are approved.
A water and sewer study presented to the city during last year’s budget negotiations recommended a 50% hike in sewer rates for the current fiscal year with 3% increases the following nine years.
But City Council voted last June to cut that increase to only 25%. Next year’s proposed rate increase includes the remaining 25% proposed last year, along with the 3% hike.
“If we are going to catch up, we are going to have to raise it 28%,” said City Finance Director Evelyn Benton.
City Council will hold another budget workshop session on Monday where councilors must approve a 2021-22 fiscal budget, and any possible property tax hike, that will be presented at a public hearing on June 28. A final budget vote will be held following the public hearing.
The city's next fiscal year begins July 1.