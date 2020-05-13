City Council voted Monday night to draft a resolution supporting Gov. Roy Cooper’s plan for reopening the state’s economy in three phases over the coming weeks.
Council was originally presented with a draft resolution by City Manager Rich Olson encouraging Cooper to allow individual local governments to determine “immediately” when coronavirus restrictions are lifted.
But council pushed back and decided on a 5-3 vote to support Cooper’s plan.
Councilors Johnnie Walton, Michael Brooks, Kem Spence, Darius Horton and Gabriel Adkins voted to support drafting a resolution supporting Cooper’s plan. Councilors Billy Caudle, Jeannie Young and Chris Ruffieux voted against the resolution.
The Pasquotank Board of Commissioners debated a resolution Monday night similar to the one Olson presented to city leaders. Commissioners opted, however, to have County Manager Sparty Hammett draft a letter thanking Cooper for his COVID-19 leadership but also encouraging the governor to give the county some control on lifting restrictions imposed to stop the virus’ spread.
Phase One of Cooper’s plan, which allowed some retail stores to reopen under strict social distancing guidelines, went into effect Friday and is expected to last two to three weeks.
Phase Two of the plan could fully open restaurants with capacity restrictions and let businesses like salons, barbershops and gyms still shuttered by COVID-19 to reopen.
Phase Three, which could allow mass gatherings like larger church services and sporting events, is currently scheduled to start four to six weeks after Phase Two ends.
Cooper has indicated his plan could be shortened if the spread of the virus slows — or extended if there is a second surge of virus cases.
“Right now, I’m not sure we really know what the governor’s reopening plan is,” Olson said. “We know what Phase One is and we have an idea what Phase Two is. I have not heard the governor really articulate what will trigger Phase Two. I’m not familiar with what criteria he will be using.”
Horton said Cooper has a team of public health officials to lean on for advice and that the state, and not local elected officials, is better equipped to determine when it is safe to resume normal activities.
“I think it is important that all of us have to realize that the governor, he’s got a paid team that are experts in this area of the pandemic,” Horton said. “None of us around here are experts in this area. We don’t have the expertise to risk anybody’s life being lost.”
Horton said he realizes the economy needs to reopen because the city needs “the taxes and people need to go to work.”
“But I dare not want to have on my shoulders, my mind, that we made a decision that brought in revenue but lost lives,” he said.
The resolution presented to council was crafted after leaders of the Pasquotank-Camden-Elizabeth City Emergency Management Control Group came to a consensus that individual local governments should be given the authority to lift COVID-19 restrictions. The control group — made up of the city and county managers and the city mayor and chairman of the Board of Commissioners — met two days before Phase One of Cooper’s easing plan began.
Olson told council that there is a growing movement across the state that the lifting of restrictions should be decentralized and that each city, in conjunction with its respective county, should be responsible for the timing of reopening the local economy.
Another concern is that Virginia is reopening faster than North Carolina and area residents will cross the border for services not available in the city, resulting in a loss of revenue.
Walton argued that some city residents have always crossed the border to shop at places like Sam’s Club.
“Before this pandemic started people were going to Virginia,” Walton said. “Anybody that can afford it, that is where they are going.’’
During Monday’s debate Olson acknowledged any resolution sent to the governor probably would have little impact on Cooper’s decision-making.
“The same thing is going to happen anytime we send a letter to the governor,” he said. “We give it to the governor and the governor is going to do what he wants to do anyway.”
Olson noted the city has been asked previously to send resolutions “in support of something or opposed to something” to the governor’s office.
“We send it to the governor, it goes to the governor’s aide and it’s kept on file,’’ he said.