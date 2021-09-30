Elizabeth City City Council voted 4-2 Thursday night to terminate City Manager Montre Freeman’s employment with the city.
Voting to fire Freeman without cause were Councilors Michael Brooks, Jeannie Young, Billy Caudle and Chris Ruffieux.
Voting against Freeman’s termination were Mayor Pro Tem Johnnie Walton and Councilor Kem Spence.
Mayor Bettie Parker did not vote but said she disagreed with council’s decision.
Councilors Gabriel Adkins and Darius Horton did not attend Thursday’s meeting.
Council voted for Freeman’s termination after returning from a closed session lasting about an hour and 15 minutes. Councilors who voted to fire Freeman did not list any reasons for their decision.
Freeman attended part of the closed session. He had been on administrative leave since Aug. 23.
A former Enfield town manager who graduated from Elizabeth City State University, Freeman was hired to replace former City Manager Rich Olson in October 2020. He began his duties as city manager in January.