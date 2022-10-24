By a split vote, Elizabeth City City Council approved a contract with former city manager Montre Freeman Monday night that has him returning to that job starting Tuesday.
Details of the contract, including how much Freeman will be paid, were not released. Mayor Kirk Rivers referred a reporter to John Leidy, the city's personnel attorney, for details of the contract. Leidy couldn't immediately be reached Monday night.
The vote to approve the contract was 5-3, with Mayor Pro Tem Kem Spence and councilors Johnnie Walton, Javis Gibbs, Katherine Felton and Barbara Baxter voting for the contract.
Voting against the contract were councilors Joe Peel, Johnson Biggs and Rose Whitehurst.
With one exception, the vote was similar to council's 5-4 vote two weeks ago to rehire Freeman as city manager just over a year after he was fired by the previous City Council on Sept. 30, 2021.
Voting to rehire Freeman during council's Oct. 12 meeting were Gibbs, Walton, Felton, Spence and Rivers, who broke a 4-4 tie. Voting against rehiring Freeman were Peel, Biggs, Whitehurst and Baxter.
Rivers broke the tie vote to hire Freeman following City Council’s interviews with the former manager and one other finalist at City Hall. It came just hours after the state’s deputy treasurer told City Council in an email that the Local Government Commission was “strongly opposed” to Freeman’s rehiring because of his handling of the city's finances during his previous eight-month stint as city manager.
Council failed to agree on a contract for Freeman the first time it met to discuss the matter last week. Council ended an almost three-hour closed session Thursday without any agreement on the contract. Rivers said at the time council would agree to the contract when it met again Monday night.