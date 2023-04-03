Continued growth downtown prompted Elizabeth City City Council last week to expand the city’s Downtown Garbage District.
City Council voted Monday to install a third compactor on McMorrine Street and expand the boundary lines for the garbage district, which was first established in 2007 and expanded in 2020.
The district's new boundaries effective July 1 will be Elizabeth Street to Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, then from Church Street to Water Street, and then back to Elizabeth Street.
There is no curbside trash pickup in the district; businesses and residents instead take their trash to one of the two current downtown compactors. The establishment of the district eliminated the need for every business and resident to put out a trash container once a week, improving the look of downtown.
Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. Executive Director Deborah Malenfant told City Council that when the first compactor was installed in 2007 the downtown was home to 11 restaurants, cafes and coffee shops. But that number has grown to 21, with two more set to open. The number of residential units downtown has expanded by 80 to 280 during that time.
The yearly tonnage of trash collected in the district has increased from 133.3 tons in recent years to almost 193 tons at the end of 2022.
“You can see that is increasing,” Malenfant said.
The total cost of expanding the Downtown Garbage District will be around $20,000, with almost all of that — $19,000 — needed for a site pad for the 40-yard compactor that will be built on city-owned property at 215 North McMorrine Street.
City Council was advised that the county will pay for half the cost — $9,500 —of building the site pad since the county will have a recycling container on the site. County commissioners are expected to vote on the issue at their meeting Monday.
Assistant County Manager John Shannon said the county’s Solid Waste Committee approved the project at their last meeting and it will be on the board’s Finance Committee agenda on Monday.
Private garbage collection company GFL will provide the trash compactor but will charge the city $1,700 to install it at the North McMorrine Street location. There is a 40-yard compactor currently in an alley on South Poindexter Street and a smaller one at the northern end of Pailin’s Alley.
Malenfant told City Council that Pasquotank has been providing commercial recycling pickup throughout the city, including downtown, at no cost but is proposing to end the program due to high costs. She said the county would like to continue to serve downtown businesses and residents with a free central recycling location.
“It is not feasible for them to continue that (recycling pickup) and they approached us about still wanting to continue to accommodate the downtown businesses,” Malenfant said.
The site work for the 40-yard compactor includes pouring a 13-cubic yard concrete pad, installation of an electrical line and sewer drain, safety lighting and building an enclosure.
Malenfant said revenue from garbage rates levied in the district will more than cover the increased costs of hauling trash from the third compactor. Those rates range from $11 a month for a residential unit up to $280 a month for a large commercial customer like a large restaurant.
“With the rates at what they are now, we will be in the positive between $1,000 a month and $3,000 a month, depending on the number of pickups (by GFL),” Malenfant said.
Residents outside the downtown district are charged $13 a month for trash collection. Malenfant said the rate is lower in the downtown district to compensate users for the fact that they must take their trash to a compactor.
“They have to haul it multiple blocks to take it to a central compactor,” she said.
Several councilors expressed concern about where the $9,500 for site work would come from but City Manager Montre Freeman said he would be able to find the city’s share in the current budget.
“I’m pretty confident that if you make the move I can find the money,” Freeman said.