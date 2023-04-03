trash compactor

The city of Elizabeth City plans to add a third trash compactor to the Downtown Garbage District. The compactor will be on McMorrine Street and be like this one at the end of Pailin's Alley next to the Weatherly Lofts apartment complex.

 Paul Nielsen/The Daily Advance

Continued growth downtown prompted Elizabeth City City Council last week to expand the city’s Downtown Garbage District.

City Council voted Monday to install a third compactor on McMorrine Street and expand the boundary lines for the garbage district, which was first established in 2007 and expanded in 2020.