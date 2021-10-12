Elizabeth City City Council reached more than 25 years into the city's past Monday to find an interim city manager, naming former city manager Ralph Clark to the role.
Council voted 4-3 Monday night to name Clark, who served as city manager from 1991 to 1995, as interim manager following a lengthy closed session. Clark starts work on Monday.
Councilors Billy Caudle, Jeannie Young, Michael Brooks and Chris Ruffieux all voted to hire Clark. Councilors Darius Horton, Johnnie Walton and Kem Spence voted against the move.
Clark will replace Public Safety Director Eddie Buffaloe, who was named acting city manager on Aug. 23 after City Council put former manager Montre Freeman on paid leave. City Council terminated Freeman without cause on Sept. 30.
Buffaloe has since been nominated by Gov. Roy Cooper to serve as the new secretary of the N.C. Department of Public Safety. Buffaloe’s last day with the city is Oct. 31.
Clark will be paid $75 an hour, will receive lodging in a city bed and breakfast and be given $18 per day to spend on dinner.
City Attorney William Morgan said Buffaloe is going to send out a request for proposals to bed and breakfasts in the city to “get the best available price.”
“We are responsible for his overnight lodging in a bed and breakfast while he is here,” Morgan said.