City Council voted 6-1 Monday night to immediately lift Elizabeth City’s COVID-19 state of emergency that had been in place since March 2020.
However, the city still remains under a state of emergency declared following the shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr. by three Pasquotank sheriff’s deputies on April 21.
Prior to discussion on the COVID state of emergency, Mayor Bettie Parker asked City Manager Montre Freeman for clarification of what state of emergency was being discussed because council's meeting agenda did not identify which one.
“The state (of emergency) that we put in place under the unlawful shooting, well, the shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr., is not this particular one,” Freeman said.
Council's decision to lift the state of emergency imposed for COVID-19 follows Gov. Roy Cooper's decision May 14 to lift almost all pandemic-related restrictions in the state, including the mandate for wearing facemasks in most settings.
Councilor Kem Spence cast the lone vote against lifting the state of emergency, saying it was too early to do so.
Councilors Gabriel Adkins, Darius Horton, Jeannie Young, Johnnie Walton, Michael Brooks and Chris Ruffieux voted to lift the state of emergency. Councilor Billy Caudle did not attend Monday's meeting.
“I know what the governor is saying,” Spence said. “I think if we relax it all the way that by fall there is no telling what is going to happen. Just recently, there is another case that came up that I know of personally in this area.’’
Pasquotank County and Camden County have already lifted their states of emergency declared because of the pandemic.
According to Albemarle Regional Health Services, the eight-county health department, there were only 18 active cases of COVID-19 in Pasquotank in the week ending last Thursday. That compares to 559 active cases as of Jan. 8, just as the agency's vaccination efforts were getting underway.
ARHS data show 3,395 total cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Pasquotank thus far, just over a fourth of the 12,750 reported in the agency's eight-county region. Of that number, 3,294 people diagnosed with COVID recovered from it. Another 83 people have died from the disease, including three last week.
About 27% of Pasquotank residents have received one dose of vaccine while about a quarter of the 39,824 living in the county have received both doses and are considered fully vaccinated.
Freeman noted that while the mask mandate was relaxed for the city he is strongly urging that people still wear a facemask when social distancing is not possible.