City Councilors have voted to remove $500-a-month pay raises they instructed the city manager to include for them and the mayor in next year's city budget.
Council voted 4-2 Monday night to remove the raises, essentially reversing a 4-2 vote in March to include the $6,000-a-year raises in the spending plan that takes effect July 1.
Councilor Jeannie Young started Monday’s budget work session with a motion to remove the raises from the budget. Voting in favor of her motion besides her were fellow councilors Billy Caudle, Chris Ruffieux and Kem Spence.
Voting against the motion were Councilors Johnnie Walton and Michael Brooks.
Councilors Darius Horton and Gabriel Adkins, both of whom voted for the raises in the March vote, did not attend Monday’s meeting.
While Monday's vote removed the raises from next year's budget, the matter likely isn't settled.
Council will meet several more times before voting to approve next year's city budget on June 22, and the raises will likely come up again.
Young and Caudle voted in March against the pay raises, which increase councilors' pay by 73 percent and the mayor's pay by 62 percent. Ruffieux did not attend the meeting and Spence left before the vote.
If the four councilors who opposed the raises Monday vote the same way if the issue comes up again — and the four councilors who voted for the raises vote the same way — Mayor Bettie Parker will likely have to break the tie.
Parker said during a recent interview on statewide radio that she hopes council will reach a compromise on the pay raise issue. She acknowledged that she might have to break a tie if council deadlocks on the issue, but did not say how she would vote.
Walton called Monday's vote a political move because the four councilors opposed to the raises “think they have the votes” to keep them out of next year's budget. He also suggested there was something untoward about Monday's vote, alleging it was something happening "behind the scenes.”
“It ain’t over until it is over, so do what you feel like you must,” Walton said before the vote. “That’s how politicians do. You do something for me and I do something for you.”
Brooks also appeared upset with Monday's vote, saying in response to Parker's question whether he had anything further to add prior to the vote to remove the raises from the budget, "I don’t deal with the devil.”
“What did you say?” asked Young, who felt the remark was directed at her.
Brooks then quickly said, “I take it back, I walk it back.’’
After Parker told councilors to show respect for “each other” and to focus on the issue being discussed, Brooks said his comment was not directed at Young.
“I didn’t call anybody names and I didn’t allude to anybody,” Brooks said.
Walton also said that council shouldn’t conduct a vote on removing the raises from the budget because it wasn’t specifically on Monday’s agenda. The work session was held to discuss the city’s enterprise funds. The raises would be part of the city's general fund budget.
“If we are not going to follow the agenda, I don’t need to be here,” Walton said.
Young countered that council could vote to remove or add items anytime during the budget process. Monday’s meeting was the third since City Council received Olson’s proposed budget April 9.
Young also said she felt “attacked and bullied” for sharing her opinion on the raises.
“The reason I have waited a couple of meetings, I thought it was going to change, but I see it is not going to change or come out of the budget,” Young said. “This is an item in the budget and, of course, we can speak about the budget and discuss it. The outcry from the public has let us know they don’t want us to do this. I’m listening to my constituents.’’
Prior to the pay raise vote, Walton told council that he would motion for a vote that “each sheet” of Olson’s enterprise funds budget presentation be removed from the city’s proposed budget.
The Fourth Ward councilman did that several times during the budget presentation, losing on 4-2 votes similar to the pay raise issue vote, before relenting.
“Sometimes you can’t treat people nice, you have to treat them like they treat you,” Walton said before the pay raise vote.
Brooks vowed that council will revisit the pay raise issue when Horton and Adkins are present at a meeting.
“We can make a motion to put it right back in there,” Brooks said.