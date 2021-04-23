Elizabeth City City Council wants the public to see body camera footage from a Pasquotank deputy sheriff that was involved in the shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr.
Council unanimously voted during a special session Friday afternoon to direct City Attorney William Morgan to send an official request to Pasquotank Sheriff Tommy Wooten, District Attorney Andrew Womble and the State Bureau of Investigation asking that body camera footage from Wednesday’s officer-involved shooting in the city be released.
A coalition of media companies that includes The Daily Advance has also filed a petition with the courts seeking the body camera footage’s release. A hearing on the media companies’ request could be held next week, an attorney making the request on behalf of the media firms said Friday.
Brown was shot to death by a Pasquotank County deputy sheriff Wednesday morning when sheriff’s deputies from Pasquotank and Dare counties were executing arrest and search warrants against Brown.
The request is being sent to the three different entities because the city is not sure who has custody of the body camera footage. They would have three days to agree to the request or deny the request. No response would be considered a denial.
If the body camera footage is not released by law enforcement then the city will file a request in Pasquotank Superior Court asking that the footage be released to City Council and the public.
City Manager Montre Freeman said he was going to “walk” the city’s request down to the sheriff’s office and the district attorney’s office after the meeting.
But Morgan told City Council that the city may not have legal standing in having the footage released. A definition of legal standing means that the city must demonstrate to the court sufficient connection to and harm from the action.
“Our biggest issue as a city in making this request is the concept of legal standing,” Morgan said. “Do we have standing to make this request? I don’t feel good about our prospects. Standing is a high hurdle to overcome.”
But councilors Darius Horton, Gabriel Adkins, Johnnie Walton, Michael Brooks and Kem Spence all voted to request the body camera footage despite the possibility of legal hurdles. Councilors Billy Caudle, Jeannie Young and Chris Ruffieux did not attend Friday’s meeting.
Three of Brown’s relatives attended the meeting.
“Doing nothing is not an option,” Brooks said. “The city needs to show we are behind them (family) with just not words but action.”
Spence said requesting the body camera footage is worth the city’s effort.
“I personally knew Mr. Brown and it is a little different when you know somebody,” Spence said. “We have to show people that we care.”
Horton, Adkins and Brooks called for the special meeting Friday morning.