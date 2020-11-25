Elizabeth City city councilors discussed the growing dangers of COVID-19 Monday but took no action to require stricter local compliance with statewide public health mandates on mask-wearing or mass gatherings.
The topic of COVID-19 was added to council’s meeting agenda at the request of 4th Ward Councilor Johnnie Walton, who noted that cases of the novel coronavirus are rising and spreading faster now in North Carolina.
As of Tuesday, North Carolina had reported nearly 342,300 COVID cases, including 3,100 new cases. The state has also reported more than 5,000 people have died from the virus and that more than 1,700 are currently hospitalized because of it.
In Pasquotank County, Albemarle Regional Health Services was reporting 1,031 cases of COVID as of Monday, only 90 of which were active. ARHS has also reported 35 COVID-related deaths in the county.
Across ARHS’ eight counties, 4,415 COVID cases had been reported as of Monday, 319 of which were active. According to ARHS, 134 people have died of health complications from COVID, including a resident of a Bertie County nursing home on Tuesday. ARHS said the person was over 65 and died at Brian Center Health and Rehabilitation in Windsor.
Walton said he’s seeing businesses across Elizabeth City with a lot of cars in the parking lot. He asked interim City Manager Eddie Buffaloe Jr. how closely police are monitoring restaurants and gatherings to ensure they’re complying with current restrictions.
“I think we might need to look at things a little closer,” Walton said.
Gov. Roy Cooper lowered the state’s limit on indoor gatherings to 10 people on Nov. 10 in an effort to drive down the state’s increasing COVID cases and hospitalizations. The order continues to be in effect through Dec. 4.
Councilman Gabriel Adkins also asked if business owners are implementing restrictions they are supposed to be following. “Who is enforcing that?” he asked.
“We enforce through education,” Buffaloe replied.
Both Buffaloe and City Attorney Bill Morgan explained that under Cooper’s executive orders the city has little to no enforcement authority when it comes to requiring citizens to wear masks or practice social distancing.
Mayor Bettie Parker said law enforcement currently can’t do anything about someone not wearing a mask unless a business owner calls and requests police’s help.
Walton asked whether police could take enforcement action if they see a long line with people not wearing masks.
“We do encourage people to wear a mask, and to stay six feet apart and wash their hands,” Buffaloe responded.
Councilman Darius Horton said he’s concerned that the governor is changing orders frequently and the most up-to-date information may not be getting out to businesses.
“The rules are constantly changing,” he said.
Councilman Michael Brooks said he sees fewer people wearing masks now than were wearing them a few months ago.
Horton said it’s sad that COVID numbers are going up, and that people are dying from the virus, while some people still don’t think COVID is real. He asked if there are regulations the city could put in place.
Morgan said there are no criminal penalties for not wearing a mask.
Horton also asked about capacity violations.
Morgan said he doesn’t think there are criminal penalties for that either. But there are penalties if a business or agency exceeds its fire occupancy rating, he said.
In the County Alert System report Cooper and state health officials released last week, all 100 counties in North Carolina, including Pasquotank, are categorized according to their level of community spread of COVID. Pasquotank is categorized as “orange,” which means it’s seeing “substantial” community spread of the virus.
As part of the CAS report, Cooper and state officials recommended counties seeing either substantial or “critical” community spread of COVID to consider adopting ordinances mandating mask-wearing and that enforce existing state mandates like those on mass gatherings.
Noting prevention is important, Walton said he’d like to for Elizabeth City to do something to slow the spread of COVID-19 before it becomes a hot spot for the virus.
“We’ve got to do something proactive and keep it from getting any worse,” he said.
However, neither he nor any other councilor proposed adopting a local ordinance that would allow police to require compliance.
Parker said without a federal mandate enforcement is piecemeal across the nation. “That’s not as good,” Parker said.
In comments at the close of the meeting, Parker said Cooper’s latest executive order makes clear everyone should wear a mask whenever they are with anyone not of their household.
The governor has warned that people are in danger from the virus, she said.
“We must actively double down on the basic public health measures to help prevent the spread of this deadly virus,” Parker said.
Health officials are pleading that holiday celebrations this year only include those in your own household, Parker said.
Buffaloe confirmed Tuesday that he’s not been asked to draft a local ordinance to step up enforcement of COVID restrictions.
“We are following the governor’s executive order,” he said.