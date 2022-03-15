City Attorney William Morgan on Monday night advised city councilors who could testify at a Pasquotank Board of Elections hearing Thursday on two candidate challenges in the upcoming Elizabeth City election not to answer questions from the elections board regarding City Council issues.
“If I were the recipient of that subpoena and asked to testify, I would say respectively to the board (of elections), ‘You have absolutely no jurisdiction in this matter,’” Morgan said. “I think you (City Council) are on firm ground legally.”
Linwood Gallop, a candidate for Pasquotank commissioner, has filed separate candidate challenges against First Ward councilor and mayoral candidate Jeannie Young and Third Ward Councilor Michael Brooks claiming they discriminated against two people who applied for the city’s vacant city manager’s job.
The county’s Board of Elections will hear both challenges Thursday at 10 a.m. at the board’s office.
An attorney for Young requested that in her case the board of elections issue subpoenas for Mayor Bettie Parker and City Council members Billy Caudle, Darius Horton, Johnnie Walton, Michael Brooks, Chris Ruffieux and Kem Spence.
Gallop issued four subpoenas each for both of his challenges — one each to Parker, Walton, Horton and Spence. Brooks did not request any subpoenas.
“The Board of Elections issued the subpoenas at the request of the parties,” said County Attorney Mike Cox.
Gallop alleges that Brooks and Young violated two sections of U.S. Code — conspiracy against rights and deprivation of rights under color of law — and the state’s constitution while performing duties as a member of City Council.
Gallop said that Brooks and Young “denied due process in the hiring procedures of two qualified black women” who both applied for the city's vacant city manager's job.
The N.C. Board of Elections website lists three reasons for candidate disqualification. One is that person is not qualified to vote in an election for that office. Another is that the person has “denied the being of Almighty God.”
The third reason is that the “person has been adjudged guilty of treason or any other felony or ... been adjudged guilty of corruption or malpractice in any office, or ... been removed by impeachment from any office, and ... not been restored to the rights of citizenship in the manner prescribed by law.”
An attorney for Young told the elections board at a preliminary hearing that Gallop’s allegations against Young have nothing to do with the “statutory constitutional qualifications” for candidacy for office in North Carolina.
“That’s not part of our constitution or our North Carolina General Statues,” attorney David Pureza said. “They (allegations) have nothing to do with candidacy qualifications.”
Brooks also believes Gallop’s challenge holds no merit because it has nothing to do with the state’s requirement for a person to run for elected office.
“I wish the board of elections would say, ‘OK, here are the (state) qualifications for candidates, either you meet them or you don’t,’” Brooks said. “All that other stuff, they (elections board) don’t have jurisdiction over all that other stuff.”
City Council agreed in a closed session in late January to suspend its months-long search for a permanent manager and instead look for a long-term interim manager who could lead the city for up to a year. Council recently hired Richard Hicks as interim manager starting March 21.
“In my opinion the Board of Elections has absolutely no jurisdiction to deal with City Council issues,” Morgan said. “The Board of Elections doesn’t get involved in city government or decisions by city officials in hiring and firing procedures. They only deal with election issues.”
Since the discussions on hiring a city manager occurred in closed session, and they involve personnel matters, Morgan said councilors can’t legally discuss the content with the elections board.
Morgan said he would advise any councilor that is asked to discuss closed session matters to responde, “I am not legally authorized to discuss that.”