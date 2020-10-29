Although Councilors Johnnie Walton and Darius Horton called for an internal audit of Elizabeth City’s government earlier this week both said Wednesday they have received no reports of any irregularities.
Horton said the audit isn’t intended to point fingers at any one individual or department.
“Oh, absolutely not, absolutely not,” Horton said when asked about irregularities in any department. “I haven’t heard anything of that nature. The only reason I even concurred with Councilman Walton is just for an act of transparency.
“With new leadership coming in, we just want to make sure that everything in the past has been settled so that the new manager) doesn’t inherit any issues under his watch,” he said.
Walton and Horton’s call for an internal audit came after City Council voted to name Enfield Town Administrator Montre Freeman as the city’s next city manager. Freeman will start on Jan. 19, succeeding former City Manager Rich Olson who left the city in August to become a town administrator in Texas.
Earlier this month, Walton said council needed an internal audit in the “places where there have been changes” because employees just don’t leave for no reason.
Walton, council’s mayor pro tem, was referring to Olson’s departure as well as the recent resignations of Public Works Director Amanda Boone and Finance Director Suzanne Tungate.
Walton again called for an audit Monday but said Wednesday he has heard “nothing at all” about any irregularities in city government.
“I think it is a good best practice to do this process before there is a new city manager,” Walton added.
Horton also said at Monday’s meeting that council needs to make sure that anything that happened before Freeman takes over has been “dealt with and exposed.”
Interim City Manager Eddie Buffaloe, the city’s chief of police, told council he will bring back details of a possible internal audit for council’s consideration at its Nov. 9 meeting.
Councilor Chris Ruffieux said he wants to see what Buffaloe brings to council before making a decision on the issue.
“I’m not saying I’m against it, but I don’t fully understand what type of audit Mayor Pro Tem Walton and Councilor Horton are asking for,” Ruffieux said. “I can say if I was coming into the position (of city manager), I would rather ramp up on my own instead of (having) something being handed to me by a third party.”