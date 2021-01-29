At least two city councilors expressed surprise this week that City Council was not informed about a property owner’s offer to donate her downtown building to the city.
Marion Church recently donated the Rochelle Building at 100 South Water Street to Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. after offering the property to either ECDI or the city.
The property is assessed at $128,600 and the building is currently leased to Rochelle Dry Cleaners.
ECDI Director Deborah Malenfant, who is also the city’s interim director of community development, told the ECDI Board of Directors last week that Church offered the property to both the city and the downtown organization and that the city showed no interest in the property.
Fourth Ward Councilors Johnnie Walton, City Council’s mayor pro tem, and Darius Horton both said at City Council meeting Monday that they first learned about the transaction after reading an article about it in The Daily Advance.
“When I read it, it was the first time I had heard anything about them trying to give it to the city,” Walton said. “I did not know that it was going on.’’
Horton called not knowing about Church’s offer “disturbing.”
“I read that same article in the newspaper and I was shocked when it said the city had been approached about possibly receiving that (property) as a gift and that we were not interested,” Horton said.
At Walton’s urging, Malenfant briefed City Council about the offer and why the city ultimately decided to not show any interest, which led to ECDI gaining ownership of the building. Malenfant was not the city’s interim community development director when discussions began with Church to donate the property to the downtown group.
Malenfant said Church contacted her about 18 months ago about donating the property to the city but at the time Church didn’t realize that ECDI is a non-profit entity.
“A lot of people think we are an arm of the city,” Malenfant said.
Malenfant said she reached out to city administrators to see if the city was interested in accepting the property as a donation. She said extensive conversations took place about the offer before former City Manager Rich Olson decided to decline Church’s offer and referred the issue to ECDI.
During the city’s conversations about the offer, Malenfant said several issues were raised about accepting the property. One was the concern about the potential environmental cleanup costs since the property has long been used as a laundromat and dry cleaners.
Another issue was the potential resale of the property if the city owned it. Malenfant said if the city owned the property and decided to sell they would have to sell it to the highest bidder who could then possibly demolish the historic building.
“The city would have no control over the price,” Malenfant told City Council. “It’s a low bid scenario. I believe with all those situations the city manager at the time declined interest in the property and deferred to Elizabeth City Downtown.”
Rich Olson, the city’s former city manager, told The Daily Advance Wednesday that the property owner never made a formal offer of the Rochelle site to the city. He also said the city had no current need for the Rochelle building when the matter first came up. Olson also cited the city’s responsibility for any future environmental cleanup of the property — which he said likely would be costly — should it own it.
In her remarks to the ECDI board last week, Malenfant said the organization would have a say about who purchases the property if they opt to ever sell it.
“It is considered a historic building in the downtown area and it is a unique building that draws people into the downtown area,” Malenfant said. “Hopefully, we can sell it to someone who will make it a retail or commercial business that will draw people into the downtown.”
While ECDI could sell the property in the future, Rochelle Dry Cleaners is going to remain at the location for the foreseeable future, Malenfant said this week. Rochelle Dry Cleaners owner Frank Edmondson will pay ECDI $600 a month to lease the space.
“We have no intention of asking Rochelle Cleaners to leave, and Mr. Edmondson has given no indication that he wants to leave that location,” Malenfant said.
Monday’s City Council was the first for new City Manager Montre Freeman and Horton expressed a desire for more transparency moving forward.
“I think this conversation couldn’t come at a better time than tonight when we have a new city manager,” Horton said. “We can’t do anything about the past, but we can do a whole lot about the future. As we move forward with new management, I hope that situations like this will not take place.”
Managing Editor Julian Eure contributed to this report.