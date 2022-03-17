City Council punted to the next council a decision on whether to tear down the former Verizon building near the waterfront or use it for an African-American Heritage Museum.
The city’s municipal elections are May 17 and the city will have a new mayor and at least four new councilors after the vote.
The city bought the property in November 2019 with the intention of “land banking” the .76-acre site and 1,271-square foot building for either future development or parking, city officials told City Council.
But nine months later, City Council was told that it would cost up to $90,000 to renovate the building for possible use. That same night, council decided to have the building demolished at a cost of around $4,400.
The issue resurfaced at Monday’s City Council meeting because the city still has an outstanding purchase order to tear the building down.
City staff recommended that council vote to move forward with the demolition but Councilor Johnnie Walton said the building should be preserved and converted into an African-American Heritage Museum.
Walton floated the idea of a museum at the location last summer but City Council took no action at the time.
Walton said a museum in the Verizon building could be part of the African American Experience of Northeastern North Carolina history and cultural trail. That trail was established by several local tourism boards last June.
The trail’s goal was to inspire exploration and appreciation for the African American experience in the region while also increasing opportunities for “cultural tourism.”
Walton, who sits on the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Tourism Development Authority, said some of the city’s portion of occupancy tax revenue could be used to finance part of the project.
Walton stated again Monday that he doesn’t want the building demolished.
“TDA and I were trying to work out where an African-American museum could be placed at,” Walton said. “I just don’t know why we would buy a building and then tear it down when we can use it for an African-American Experience museum.”
Councilor Billy Caudle said the Verizon building is “shot” and suggested there are better buildings salvageable in the city for a museum.
“We really didn’t buy it for the building but for the land around it to add to our parking lot,” Caudle said. “There are better buildings for that (a museum).’’
Councilors Michael Brooks and Darius Horton both said the Verizon site is not big enough to house an African-American museum. They advocated looking for a more suitable location.
“The history of African Americans in Elizabeth City is more to cover than a 1,271-square-foot building,” Brooks said. “I wish we could find a better building with more space.”
Horton said he recently visited an African-American history museum in Wilson. He believes the city could pattern a museum after that one. He called the Verizon building “raggedy” and that Black residents deserve a better location.
“They (Wilson) have some amazing things in there, facts in there,” Horton said. “There has to be a better building. We have too much (Black) history in the city and that (Verizon) building will not do it.’’
Walton expressed concern about further delaying a decision for a museum. He likened the issue to the city talking about having a homeless shelter but not taking any action to build or locate one.
“Blacks always get put on the back shelf,” Walton said. “Homeless (people) always get put on the back shelf. We have been looking out for homeless for how many years? We still haven’t found a building. If we never start, we can’t reach a destination.”
Horton then suggested that the next City Council decide the issue, saying there is no rush.
“Being that we have put that out there, the concept of the museum, I don’t think we should take any action,” said Horton, who is not running for re-election. “I think we should stay away from it and let the next council handle this situation.”
Council then voted 6-1 to take no action. Councilor Kem Spence cast the lone “no” vote. Walton, Caudle, Horton, Brooks, Jeannie Young and Chris Ruffieux voted in favor of the delay.