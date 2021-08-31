Two city councilors have called for a special closed session meeting of City Council to discuss personnel as allowed by state law.
The meeting is scheduled for Wednesday at 6 p.m. at City Hall.
Fourth Ward Councilor Johnnie Walton and Third Ward Councilor Kem Spence acknowledged Tuesday calling for the meeting but declined to say if it will be held to discuss the status of City Manager Montre Freeman, who is currently on administrative leave.
“It’s to discuss some personnel matters, and that is about as much as I can give you,” Walton said of the upcoming special meeting.
“It’s personnel,” Spence responded when asked if the meeting is about Freeman. “It’s just for a discussion of personnel.”
Freeman was placed on administrative leave with pay on Aug. 23 pending an investigation. That action apparently happened during a two-hour closed session following council’s regular agenda that night.
When City Council returned from its closed session it appointed city Public Safety Director Eddie Buffaloe as interim city manager.
Walton, who also serves as mayor pro tem, said last week that Freeman is being investigated but would not divulge for what, saying he couldn’t legally discuss what occurred during the Aug. 23 closed session.
Mayor Bettie Parker said Tuesday she has “not been made aware that the special meeting will be about an investigation.”
“Its purpose is for entering closed session for discussion of personnel,” Parker said.
Freeman said Monday night that he was not aware Walton and Spence had called for a special meeting and that he was “caught by surprise” when informed last week that he was being placed on leave.
Freeman did not attend the closed session on August 23 and was informed that he was being placed on administrative leave after the meeting.
Freeman said he doesn’t know what the investigation entails and he was given no timeline for its completion.
“I have no clue,” Freeman said when asked why he was placed on leave. “After the closed session, I was brought in and told I was on paid administrative leave and that there was an investigation.”
Freeman said he will wait and see what happens at Wednesday’s meeting before making any additional statements.
“I’m prepared to defend my name,” Freeman said.
Walton said he didn’t know if City Council will take any action regarding Freeman following Wednesday's closed session.
“I don’t know, but you never know about this group,” Walton said, referring to council.
Parker also wasn’t sure if council will take any action following Wednesday’s closed session. As mayor, Parker only casts a vote when other councilors are deadlocked 4-4.
“Since I am not yet aware of what the conversations will lead to during the course of the closed session, I cannot definitively say what will happen when we come out of closed session,” Parker said.
Walton, who offered support to Freeman last week, said he has not received any information from city personnel attorney John Leidy regarding the investigation and hopes the matter is resolved quickly.
“That might be something to talk about,” Walton said.
Spence said he wants to see a “thorough and informed investigation.”
“I’m not saying rush it and I’m not saying delay it either,” Spence said. “I want a fair investigation.”
Leidy said Tuesday that he couldn’t comment on Freeman’s status.
“I can’t comment on whether there is any investigation or not,” Leidy said.
Leidy also said he would not be attending council's special closed session on Wednesday.
“I have another meeting already scheduled: the (Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools Board of Education) meeting,” Leidy said.
Freeman said he has had no contact with city officials since being placed on leave but was encouraged when he heard Walton offered support over the weekend.
“I was happy to hear about that,” Freeman said.
During the Aug. 23 meeting, and before he was placed on leave, Freeman asked for a short break after learning his father was being taken to the hospital.
Freeman said the following day his father had suffered a stroke. He said Monday that his father is now home from the hospital.
“My dad is my hero and he means the world to me,” Freeman said. “To have him suffer a stroke and to be doing extremely well now is a great thing for me. I’m grateful to God that he is doing well.”