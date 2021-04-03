City Council will have plenty of options on how to spend millions of dollars in federal COVID-19 relief dollars coming to Elizabeth City — but two councilors are strongly urging some or all of the money be used on infrastructure improvements.
City Manager Montre Freeman will present his recommended 2021-22 fiscal budget to council Monday. The plan is expected to include recommendations on how to spend the $5.2 million the city will receive from the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act recently passed by Congress.
The money comes with very few strings attached on how it can be used. Part of the ARPA allocates $130 billion in direct aid to county governments and smaller and mid-sized municipalities with populations under 50,000. Larger cities are getting federal money from a separate provision in the legislation.
“It’s going to be very good for the city,” said Fourth Ward Councilor Johnnie Walton, referring to the city’s allocation of federal funds. “We need so many things.”
First Ward Councilor Jeannie Young said she wants to use the federal money to make much needed infrastructure improvements while Walton said that is one area he would consider using the money for.
City Council was told a year ago by a water and sewer consultant that Elizabeth City needs to spend around $37 million over the next 10 years to improve the city’s aging sewer and water systems. And to do it, the city would need significant increases to the city’s current water and sewer rates, the consultant said at the time.
About half of the $37 million in proposed capital upgrades would go toward improving performance of city sewer lines. Currently, a large amount of rainwater is getting into the wastewater system.
Young wants the city to use the federal money to correct infiltration/inflow problems in the sewer system.
Infiltration-inflow, or I/I, is when stormwater flows into the city’s wastewater system, which means that rain water has to be treated at the sewer plant. During heavy rain the sewer plant sometimes exceeds its permitted capacity.
“The I/I projects are what I want to see some of that money go for,” Young said. “There are several areas in the city where the money could be spent to fix the problem.’’
Walton, council’s mayor pro tem, said he is keeping an open mind until Freeman presents his budget recommendations Monday. Walton noted that the city may also be eligible for grant money that is allocated in other parts of the ARPA.
“I do know we need infrastructure improvements,” Walton said. “Other than that, I need to wait until the city manager gives us an update on where we are. Then we can prioritize after that point.’’
Young said she would also be open to using some of the money to replace all 8,000 water meters in the city with more efficient smart meters.
Council killed the $5 million project last spring when it approved financing $3 million to replace 13,000 electric meters in the city, a process that was recently completed.
The proposed new water meters would feature “smart” technology that would have allowed the city’s water utility to better manage the system while maximizing revenues. City staff told council at the time that the project would have paid for itself in just over six years as more efficient meters would be expected to increase water revenues by 5 percent.
“With this money, we could complete that,” Young said. “But the most important part is those I/I projects.”
With Pasquotank County receiving $7.2 million from the ARPA, Walton thinks the city and county should work together on spending the $12.4 million total allocation. County officials have expressed using its share on county water projects and on broadband.
“With the city getting money and the county getting a certain amount, if we all look at things in the same direction, I think we can do some positive things for the city and the county,” Walton said.