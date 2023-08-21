Country music performer Oliver Anthony (left) performs with a member of the Bonfire Brothers Band during a free concert at Eagle Creek Golf Club in Moyock Saturday. Approximately 6,000 people, a large number of whom traveled to Currituck County from other states, attended the concert.
A drone camera shows the crowd, estimated at about 6,000, that attended country music sensation Oliver Anthony's performance at the Eagle Creek Golf Club in Currituck County, Saturday. Anthony became an overnight sensation on Aug. 8 after his song “Rich Men North of Richmond” was posted on the YouTube channel RadioWV, which films and shares outdoor performances by musicians in Appalachia.
A couple hold a sign indicating they traveled from northern Mississippi to attend country music performer Oliver Anthony's free concert at the Eagle Creek Golf Club in Moyock on Saturday. Many of those who attended the concert traveled to Currituck County from other states.
Country music sensation Oliver Anthony performs during a free concert at the Eagle Creek Golf Club in Moyock, Saturday. Approximately 6,000 people, a large number of whom traveled to Currituck County from other states, attended the concert.
MOYOCK — Viral country music sensation Oliver Anthony performed before a crowd of around 6,000 Saturday afternoon at Eagle Creek Golf Club in Currituck County.
Anthony became an overnight sensation on Aug. 8 after his song “Rich Men North of Richmond” was posted on the YouTube channel RadioWV, which films and shares outdoor performances by musicians in Appalachia.