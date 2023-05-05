012723_eda_spence2.jpeg

The Rev. Daniel Spence of Victory Praise and Worship Community Resource Center looks over blueprints for the planned renovations the church will be making to the former S&R Supermarket on Hughes Boulevard. The church announced recently it also will be providing a 4,000-square-foot space in the rear of the building to the SOULS feeding ministry.

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance

Pasquotank commissioners unanimously agreed this week to give $100,000 to the Food Bank of the Albemarle to use purchasing more food for clients and assisting the renovation of a new food pantry that also will be the new home of the SOULS feeding ministry.

The Food Bank will use $50,000 of the money to purchase food for its pantries that serve Pasquotank residents. The other $50,000 will be used to pay for renovations to the Victory Praise and Worship Community Resource Center, which will house a client choice food pantry and a permanent home for the SOULS feeding program.