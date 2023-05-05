The Rev. Daniel Spence of Victory Praise and Worship Community Resource Center looks over blueprints for the planned renovations the church will be making to the former S&R Supermarket on Hughes Boulevard. The church announced recently it also will be providing a 4,000-square-foot space in the rear of the building to the SOULS feeding ministry.
Pasquotank commissioners unanimously agreed this week to give $100,000 to the Food Bank of the Albemarle to use purchasing more food for clients and assisting the renovation of a new food pantry that also will be the new home of the SOULS feeding ministry.
The Food Bank will use $50,000 of the money to purchase food for its pantries that serve Pasquotank residents. The other $50,000 will be used to pay for renovations to the Victory Praise and Worship Community Resource Center, which will house a client choice food pantry and a permanent home for the SOULS feeding program.
The church is providing SOULS the space and the $50,000 will be used for needed renovations. Sentara Albemarle Medical Center has committed $100,000 to the project.
The $100,000 allocation is in addition to the $10,000 the county gave the Food Bank in the current budget and the same amount is in County Manager Sparty Hammett’s proposed 2023-24 budget.
“The requested funding ($100,000) would help address both short and long-term food insecurity by providing food in the short term,” Hammett said.
The Food Bank first asked for almost $360,000 from the county’s allocation of American Rescue Plan funding but later revised its request to $100,000.
Food Bank Executive Director Liz Reasoner said that food insecurity is increasing in the county because many extra benefits put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic have expired, “leaving our neighbors in Pasquotank County struggling to meet basic food needs.”
“The benefit losses have pushed more families into financial crisis and into long lines waiting for food assistance,” Reasoner said in a letter given to commissioners. “Our point of service reports for April saw demand for food jump by 22%. This community hub (at Victory Praise and Worship Community Resource Center) is going to have a long-term impact on this community.”
Hammett originally proposed that the $100,000 allocated to the Food Bank come from the nearly $7.2 million Pasquotank received in American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Commissioners previously agreed to allocate around $3.85 million to broadband expansion and another $3.85 for water utility projects. Hammett proposed that the $100,000 for the Food Bank come from funds designated for broadband expansion.
But commissioners instead voted to take the money from unexpected interest earnings the county has received in the current fiscal year after Commissioner Sean Lavin expressed opposition to taking the money from the broadband project.
Finance Director Shari Small told commissioners that the county budgeted $25,000 in interest earnings but that the county is expected to receive around $400,000 because of unexpected higher rates of return on savings accounts.
Hammett proposed using $100,000 from the $3.8 million the county allocated from the federal money — now called Revenue Replacement Funds — for broadband expansion because grant programs administered by the state are moving extremely slow. The county has committed $90,000 to the first broadband expansion project thus far.
“It may be years before we use all those funds,” Hammett said. “We are going to have to wait on the state to use those funds. Not to say broadband is not a big issue in the county, because it is. We will spend those funds but it will be years.”
That $90,000 was used as a match for around a $2.8 million state Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology grant awarded to Brightspeed that will expand broadband to 420 homes in the county.
Assistant Manager John Shannon told commissioners the county is awaiting information on several other different grant programs that will further broadband expansion in the county. Those will also require a match from Pasquotank.
“We are waiting for that and unfortunately that takes time,” Shannon said. “There is also going to be a second round of GREAT grant, too.”
But Lavin expressed opposition to taking any money from broadband expansion.
“I don’t agree with where the money is coming from,” he said. “We committed it to broadband and that is a very important initiative that we began coming out of COVID. This is a pretty significant reprogramming of those funds. Can we come up with the $100,000 from somewhere else?’’
Small then told commissioners that the extra interest revenues could be a source for the $100,000.
“That would leave the broadband money intact, if the board so chooses,” Small said.