Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office deputies will undergo additional training sometime next year.
Pasquotank commissioners unanimously voted earlier this week to spend almost $21,000 for C.A.L.M. Approach training with Texas-based Con10gency.
Sheriff’s deputies are already scheduled to take part in Real World De-Escalation training in January, which commissioners approved in September at a cost of $9,000.
The C.A.L.M. training will be over two days at a cost of $7,500 a day. Travel and lodging expenses for up to four instructors will cost almost $6,000.
C.A.L.M is an acronym for communication, active physical control maneuvers, Lateral Recovery Restraint and monitor.
The training will emphasize the use of Lateral Recovery Restraint. LLR is a trademarked technique that was designed as an alternative to a law enforcement practice of kneeling on a resisting suspect.
The LLR method allows for control of a suspect without the need to kneel on an individual’s back or neck, which inhibits airflow.
The training will also include verbal de-escalation and communication training that deputies can use when dealing with unarmed suspects and training on a team approach to positive scene control by deputies.
Con10gency is led by 27-year retired police veteran Rick Smith and the C.A.L.M program was developed with the help of experts in different fields.
“This (program) was also put together by legal experts, doctor’s and others,” said Major Aaron Wallio of the Sheriff's Office.
The LRR position is a way for deputies to put an unarmed suspect in a position after a physical confrontation that avoids putting weight or pressure on a suspect's face, neck, chest and shoulders. It also allows a suspect to recover from the physical exertion of running or fighting police.
“You don’t have to use any impact weapons like a taser or anything like that,” Wallio said. “Again, it is used to reduce injury. It’s a new tactic.”
The active physical control maneuvers will teach deputies to use control techniques, soft hand techniques and pressure points, Wallio said.
Soft hand techniques is when a deputy uses minimal force with their bare hands to guide, hold, and restrain — applying pressure points — to a suspect with a minimal risk of injury. The training will include classroom and hands on work.
Commissioners also unanimously voted to spend $37,832 to buy a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTD for Emergency Medical Services.
It will be used as an additional quick response vehicle for a paramedic that chases an EMS unit on a call.
“This will help us with logistics,” said EMS Operations Manager Jamar Whitaker.