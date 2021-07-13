Pasquotank commissioners voted Monday night to move the Confederate monument from the Pasquotank County Courthouse to private property in Nixonton.
The board agreed to pay Superior Cranes $28,000 to dismantle the monument and move it to property owned by Warren Weidrick at 1371 Four Forks Road. No date has yet been set for the monument's removal.
Weidrick has agreed to pay for the monument to be reassembled on his property. Weidrick’s site is visible from Halls Creek Road and in close proximity to the historical monument that marks the site of the First General Assembly meeting in North Carolina.
The 5-1 vote comes almost a year after the board first voted to remove the monument, which has stood on the courthouse grounds since 1911.
Commissioners Cecil Perry, Charles Jordan, Bill Sterritt, Lloyd Griffin and Barry Overman voted to move the monument. Commissioner Sean Lavin cast the lone no vote. Commissioner Jonathan Meads did not attend Monday’s meeting.
County Manager Sparty Hammett said following the board’s vote that he hopes to begin the process of moving the monument as soon as possible.
“We will move it as quickly as Superior can move it,” Hammett said. “I left a message with Superior Cranes (on Tuesday).”
Weidrick offered to take the monument in February but progress in completing the move proved to be slow.
One of the major hurdles had been coordinating both the dismantling of the monument and its reassembling on Weidrick’s property in one move.
Weidrick could not be reached Tuesday.
A dozen people spoke Monday in favor of moving the monument from the courthouse. No one spoke in opposition to the move during the public hearing before the board’s vote.
Perry has long advocated moving the monument from the courthouse grounds and applauded the board’s vote.
“I want to thank this board for actually supporting the movement of the monument,” Perry said after the vote. “The one thing I can applaud is this will actually make a difference in our community. We can applaud ourselves for moving forward from something that has been very difficult for a lot of African American people.”
Perry and other African Americans say the monument commemorates those who fought during the Civil War to keep their ancestors enslaved. Fearful that the election of Republican President Abraham Lincoln in 1860 would mean the end of slavery, states that joined the Confederacy did so to protect their citizens' right to continue owning slaves.
Monuments like the one in Pasquotank was also erected in the early 20th century at a time of white supremacy when Black citizens had little to no political power to oppose commemorations of the Confederacy on public land.
Pasquotank County determined last year that the United Daughters of the Confederacy owned the statue in Pasquotank and officially asked the organization to take it last October. The UDC responded by saying it was not the owner.
The county then sought private citizens and private entities to submit proposals to take the monument before deciding to move it to Weidrick’s property.
Elizabeth City resident Molly Penrod noted the UDC was formed three decades after the end of the Civil War and told commissioners she believes monuments erected by the UDC were symbols of white supremacy.
“The Daughters of the Confederacy has direct ties to the KKK (Klu Klux Klan),” Penrod told commissioners. “So much so that in 1926, the UDC constructed a memorial to them outside Concord, North Carolina. The monuments are not about Southern heritage or pride and I think we all get that by now.”
Pasquotank NAACP President Keith Rivers told county officials that the organization has been working for the last five years to have the monument removed from the courthouse and asked commissioners to be at the forefront of change.
“If you respect us, you move the monument now,” Rivers said. “It’s been almost five years. Again, respect us as a race.”