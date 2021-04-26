Pasquotank County officials hope that members of Andrew Brown Jr.'s family are able to review the footage from sheriff's deputies' body cameras today. But whether it happens today will depend on how fast some faces that appear in the footage are redacted, the county attorney said in a statement.
Under North Carolina law, persons included in body camera footage are allowed to review it but cannot be given a copy. The only way the footage can be released publicly is by court order. A group of media organizations, including the parent company of The Daily Advance, have filed a petition with the court to get the footage released.
The statement by Pasquotank County Attorney Mike Cox today said county officials are "glad that state law allows us to provide a private viewing of the body camera footage to the family of Mr. Thomas and after we received their request on Sunday evening, we began working immediately to make that happen as soon as possible."
But Cox said the law "also allows us to blur some faces on the video and that process takes time." Under state law, Cox said, the blurring of faces on the video can be done "when necessary to protect an active internal investigation."
"As soon as these redactions are complete, we will allow the family to view this footage," Cox said. "We hope this occurs today, but the actual time will be driven by the completion of the redactions."
Attorneys for the Brown family showed up at the Pasquotank Public Safety Building today at 11:30 a.m. with an agreement to view the footage.
The attorneys expressed concern that the family is not being allowed to see the raw footage of Brown's shooting. They said the delay was unacceptable.
During a press conference in front of the building, Harry Daniels, one of the attorneys, said he just received a message from county officials that "they are close" to redacting the faces needed to allow the Brown family to view the footage. The press conference has just ended.
Cox said the county is also "continuing to seek transparency within the law" as it continues to get a court order to allow release of the footage to the public.
Pasquotank Clerk of Court Jennifer Thompson confirmed this morning that her office received a call from Cox's office seeking information about the petition-filing process but no petition from the county seeking the footage's release has yet been filed with her office. The only petition filed with her office is the one by the media companies, she said.
District Attorney Andrew Womble also released a statement about release of the body camera footage today.
On Saturday, Pasquotank Sheriff Tommy Wooten said in an email that Womble "has voiced opposition" to the footage being released. The district attorney is opposed to the footage's release for "reasons that would hinder the ongoing investigation" by the State Bureau of Investigation, Wooten said.
Womble said in his statement that his position on the release is "guided by my professional responsibilities pursuant to the North Carolina State Bar and grounded in state law." The statement goes on to outline what the process is for getting the footage released but does not state a clear position by his office on the release.
"Any such disclosure or release is governed by NCGS 132-1.4A, which requires a Superior Court Judge to review and balance the statutory factors enumerating the who, what, when, where, and how of any disclosure or release," Womble's statement reads.
"Everyone should want a full, fair, complete, and impartial investigation. I commit to review that investigation and make decisions based on the facts and the law," he said.
Womble did not immediately return a phone call this morning seeking clarity on his position.
This is a developing story.